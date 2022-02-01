CF Montréal re-sign center back Rudy Camacho through 2023

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

CF Montréal have brought back defender Rudy Camacho on a new deal for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons, the club announced Tuesday.

Camacho was out of contract after spending the last four seasons with CF Montréal. He joins just over two weeks removed from their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series against Liga MX’s Santos Laguna.

“We are happy to have Rudy back with the team. As he has done in the past, he will continue to bring experience to our group,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release.