CF Montréal re-sign center back Rudy Camacho through 2023

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

CF Montréal have brought back defender Rudy Camacho on a new deal for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons, the club announced Tuesday.

Camacho was out of contract after spending the last four seasons with CF Montréal. He joins just over two weeks removed from their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series against Liga MX’s Santos Laguna.

“We are happy to have Rudy back with the team. As he has done in the past, he will continue to bring experience to our group,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. 

“Rudy’s agent resumed talks with the club a few days ago which allowed us to evaluate the possibility of his return. He already knows his teammates, the coaches, and the club. It has always been our intention to preserve as much synchronicity as possible within the team.”

The 30-year-old Frenchman was named CF Montréal’s 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, a big part of their Canadian Championship-winning squad. For his MLS career, Camacho has five goals across 80 games (79 starts).

Before coming to CF Montréal, Camacho played for Belgian side Waasland-Beveren and French side CS Sedan.

In 2022, Camacho projects as a key part of their defense alongside Canadian internationals Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Zachary Brault-Guillard and more.

