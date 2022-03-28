CF Montréal name Gabriel Gervais as president and CEO

CF Montréal have appointed former player Gabriel Gervais as their president and CEO, the club announced Monday.
Gervais has been a partner in the Montréal office of Deloitte, one of the world's largest professional services firms. He played for the club during their Montréal Impact days from 2002-08 and earned USL Division 1 Defender of the Year three times.
"We are very proud and excited to have Gabriel back in our organization," CFM owner Joey Saputo said in a release. “A key figure in the team's history, he will bring to the table his on-field and off-field experience, his leadership skills and his great passion for soccer and for the club.”
Former club president and CEO Kevin Gilmore stepped down from his role in November 2021 and remained a consultant. Gilmore was originally hired ahead of the 2019 season.
Gervais, 45, is a former Canadian international who helped bring the USL Division 1 championship to Montréal in 2004. He was also named to the USL Division 1 All-League First Team for six consecutive years from 2002-07.
In addition to his duties at Deloitte, Gervais was a commentator and soccer analyst for Radio-Canada television from 2009-14.
"During the selection process, we met several extremely competent and qualified candidates, but Gabriel stood out, among other things, for his humility, his values, his hands-on approach, and his ‘team first’ mentality,” Saputo added. “He will certainly contribute to the continued development of the organization and build success in the years to come.”
CF Montréal joined MLS in 2012 and has won the Canadian Championship five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2021). The club is currently coached by Wilfried Nancy.