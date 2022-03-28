CF Montréal name Gabriel Gervais as president and CEO

CF Montréal have appointed former player Gabriel Gervais as their president and CEO, the club announced Monday.

"We are very proud and excited to have Gabriel back in our organization," CFM owner Joey Saputo said in a release. “A key figure in the team's history, he will bring to the table his on-field and off-field experience, his leadership skills and his great passion for soccer and for the club.”

Gervais has been a partner in the Montréal office of Deloitte, one of the world's largest professional services firms. He played for the club during their Montréal Impact days from 2002-08 and earned USL Division 1 Defender of the Year three times.

L’ex-joueur de l’Impact de Montréal Gabriel Gervais est nommé président et chef de la direction du CF Montréal : https://t.co/LY59r6Z06j Former Montreal Impact player Gabriel Gervais has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of CF Montréal : https://t.co/IsiZLkszbe pic.twitter.com/S7Qz3fs8e1

Former club president and CEO Kevin Gilmore stepped down from his role in November 2021 and remained a consultant. Gilmore was originally hired ahead of the 2019 season.

Gervais, 45, is a former Canadian international who helped bring the USL Division 1 championship to Montréal in 2004. He was also named to the USL Division 1 All-League First Team for six consecutive years from 2002-07.

In addition to his duties at Deloitte, Gervais was a commentator and soccer analyst for Radio-Canada television from 2009-14.