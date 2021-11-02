CF Montréal president and CEO Kevin Gilmore steps down

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Kevin Gilmore CFM

CF Montréal president and CEO Kevin Gilmore has stepped down from his role, effective immediately, the club announced Tuesday. Gilmore will remain with the organization as a consultant until the end of the 2021 season.

Gilmore has been at the club since ahead of the 2019 season. During his time in Montréal, Gilmore oversaw the hiring of new sporting director Olivier Renard and a brand change in which they went from the Montréal Impact to CF Montréal. The club navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020. They remain in contention this year as well.

“The last 18 months have been very challenging on both the pandemic front and the club front, and very difficult on a personal level for me and my family," Gilmore said in a club statement. "Ultimately, these cumulative factors led to my decision to leave the organization. I’m grateful for my time with CF Montréal and thank the owners, the board and the team for the opportunity to work with them.”

Before joining the Canadian MLS club, the Quebec native previously worked for the Walt Disney Company, Anschutz Entertainment Group and the NHL’s Montréal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Mighty Ducks.

“We are very proud of Kevin’s contributions towards the on-field direction of the team and the realignment of the technical team," a club statement read from the CF Montréal Board Members. "We have enjoyed many successes under Kevin’s leadership and he had a positive contribution on the overall performance of the club. We fully understand and support Kevin’s decision to step down. On behalf of the organization, we thank Kevin for his service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

