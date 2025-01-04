Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal loan Matías Cóccaro to Atlas FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

CF Montréal have loaned forward Matías Cóccaro to LIGA MX side Atlas FC, the club announced Saturday.

The deal is through the end of 2025 and has a purchase option.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan joined Montréal last winter from Argentine top-flight side Huracán. Limited by injuries, he produced 4g/1a in 22 regular-season matches last year.

Montréal's 2025 campaign, their second under head coach Laurent Courtois, begins on Feb. 22 at Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

