CF Montréal loan Matías Cóccaro to Atlas FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

CF Montréal have loaned forward Matías Cóccaro to LIGA MX side Atlas FC, the club announced Saturday.

The deal is through the end of 2025 and has a purchase option.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan joined Montréal last winter from Argentine top-flight side Huracán. Limited by injuries, he produced 4g/1a in 22 regular-season matches last year.