CF Montréal legend Patrice Bernier named to Canada Soccer Hall of Fame

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

CF Montréal and Canada men’s national team legend Patrice Bernier has been named to the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022, it was announced Tuesday.

Bernier, 42, joins alongside former Canada women’s national team greats Rhian Wilkinson and ​​Martina Franko. Wilkinson is currently the head coach of the NWSL’s Portland Thorns.

The former midfielder had two stints with Montréal back when they were known as the Impact, giving him 15 goals and 25 assists across 151 regular-season games (112 starts) in MLS. He also made 56 “A” appearances from 1999-2017 with Les Rouges, serving as captain three times.

During his Montréal career, Bernier won two Canadian Championships and was part of their 2015 Concacaf Champions League runner-up side that fell to Liga MX’s Club America. He featured in three World Cup qualifying cycles and four Gold Cups, reaching the semifinals of Concacaf's biennial tournament in 2007.

After his playing career, Bernier served as an assistant coach for Montréal and worked in their academy.

Aside from MLS and the national team, Bernier featured extensively overseas for the likes of Tromsø IL (Norway), 1. FC Kaiserslautern (Germany), ​​FC Nordsjælland (Norway) and more.

CF Montréal Patrice Bernier

