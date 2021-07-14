CF Montréal and Toronto FC to host select matches in Canada

Major League Soccer announced Wednesday that based on updated cross-border public health legislation enacted on July 5 by the Canadian government, Toronto FC and CF Montréal will host the following select home matches at their stadiums in Canada:

MLS in communication with Canadian government

MLS made the determination in consideration of the substantial time players and staff have spent away from their home markets, and with Canadian fans and media in mind. MLS remains in communication with the Canadian government regarding plans for MLS Canadian teams to host their remaining home matches in Canada.

MLS clubs and match officials traveling to Canada will be subject to public health protocols required of all individuals entering the country, and only fully vaccinated players and staff are excluded from Canadian quarantine requirements. These protocols include, but are not limited to, molecular COVID-19 testing prior to travel and upon arrival in Canada.