CF Montréal and Toronto FC to host select matches in Canada

Major League Soccer announced Wednesday that based on updated cross-border public health legislation enacted on July 5 by the Canadian government, Toronto FC and CF Montréal will host the following select home matches at their stadiums in Canada:
- Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC (July 17)
- CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati (July 17)
- Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls (July 21)
MLS in communication with Canadian government
MLS made the determination in consideration of the substantial time players and staff have spent away from their home markets, and with Canadian fans and media in mind. MLS remains in communication with the Canadian government regarding plans for MLS Canadian teams to host their remaining home matches in Canada.
MLS clubs and match officials traveling to Canada will be subject to public health protocols required of all individuals entering the country, and only fully vaccinated players and staff are excluded from Canadian quarantine requirements. These protocols include, but are not limited to, molecular COVID-19 testing prior to travel and upon arrival in Canada.
Toronto and Montréal will be permitted to have fans and media in attendance at matches, in accordance with all local and regional guidelines.
Vancouver Whitecaps
During this temporary window, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host their home matches on July 17 and July 20 at Rio Tinto Stadium as conversations continue with the Canadian government regarding the three Canadian teams hosting future home matches in Canada.