Carlos Bocanegra, Jaime Moreno, Kevin Payne among inductees to National Soccer Hall of Fame

Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra, D.C. United legend Jaime Moreno, former D.C. United executive Kevin Payne and ex-US men's national team international Steve Cherundolo were all inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday.

Moreno, Payne and Cherundolo were inducted as part of the 2021 class, while Bocanegra took his place in the Hall of Fame as the sole inductee from the 2020 class. Last year's ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreno is honored as one of the true early stars of MLS, playing 15 seasons in the league, from its inaugural year in 1996 through to 2010.