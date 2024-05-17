Canadian Classique arrives at crucial time for Toronto FC, CF Montréal

The precise events of the scuffles between TFC and NYCFC, the latter of which unfolded at BMO Field last Saturday, are reportedly now under investigation and may take some time to unspool. What matters most for our purposes is what Herdman’s response to the contretemps says about how he constructs and motivates a group.

Whatever your view on what happened or didn’t happen in and around Toronto FC ’s two ill-tempered matches vs. New York City FC this season, set it aside for a moment and consider those words from TFC head coach John Herdman during a media availability this week ahead of Saturday's Canadian Classique between Toronto vs. CF Montréal as part of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

This is how Herdman builds his teams. Call it a siege mentality if you like; it generally works. So far he seems to be on a comparable course at TFC, who despite losing their last two matches sit above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference table at 6W-6W-1D, well ahead of the schedule most envisioned his rebuilding project taking.

“I said to these boys, we've always had a shield. But we created a sword and on the sword it says 'Nihil timendum est,' which is 'Fear Nothing' [in Latin],” explained Herdman when the blade’s existence went public. “That's New Canada. That's the swagger we want to play with. And it goes into every stadium to symbolize we'll own their ground and be New Canada.”

Those lengths included commissioning a medieval broadsword emblazoned with the team’s mission ( “Qatar 2022” ) and slogan, and carrying it many thousands of miles across their long, winding road through qualification. The CanMNT would plant the sword in the turf at midfield of every stadium they played in, with the notable exception of Costa Rica, where customs officials did not allow it to enter the country in time to be deployed at San Jose’s Estadio Nacional, and Los Ticos edged Les Rouges 1-0, one of only two defeats in a 14W-2L-4D overall qualifying record.

The Englishman goes to great lengths to build culture. He’ll be making certain TFC’s players know they’re part of a sturdy collective where unity, loyalty and commitment are core values, whatever the outside world sends in their direction. After all, this is a coach who did exactly that with the Canadian men’s national team to elevate that program to unprecedented heights, finishing tops in Concacaf’s Octagonal qualifying round as they ended a 36-year World Cup drought.

Even when they’ve been shorthanded -- as they very much were in Wednesday’s 2-0 setback at Nashville SC and likely will remain as their deepest rivals hit town on Saturday -- they’ve mostly been dogged and difficult to beat.

Toronto have on balance been far more cohesive than the messy bunch that quarreled their way to a Wooden Spoon finish last year. Amid all the sound and fury currently swirling around them, they may still be considered favorites in this edition of the Canadian Classique, a truly underrated MLS derby that taps into a deep, centuries-old civic rivalry between Canada’s two biggest cities.

Montréal at a crossroads

Sometimes it’s a custom-crafted sword that can help provide a touchstone; at other moments, it might be as simple as a one-word tweet with an accompanying locker-room photograph.

Montreal (3W-6L-3D) are also under the proverbial cosh lately. They too are in the opening months of a new era under a first-year head coach, and back-to-back home losses to Inter Miami and Columbus leave them on a five-game winless skid that’s taken them to 13th place as they travel to Ontario. The bright early results of a six-game season-opening road slate have given way to more expected, and sobering, setbacks for Laurent Courtois and his staff, along with an untimely injury outbreak.

Meanwhile, midfield linchpin Mathieu Choinière has reportedly requested a trade amid a stalemate in contract extension talks, and to further complicate matters, respected vice president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard just left the club. He did so despite having earned plaudits for his work in keeping CFM competitive despite one of the lowest salary outlays in the league, along the way reaping a series of lucrative outbound transfers totaling millions of dollars in fees.