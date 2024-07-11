Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps take lead on Pacific, Toronto FC fall behind Forge FC

The stakes remain as high as ever for the tournament in 2024, with a Concacaf Champions Cup spot for grabs to reward Canada's top club.

Both clubs went on the road for their Leg 1 matches, with Toronto FC picking up a road goal in a one-goal loss to Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field, while Vancouver are in the driver's seat following a 1-0 victory over Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium.

Forge FC 2, Toronto FC 1

Toronto FC's semifinal got off to an inauspicious start, but had a resurgent ending as the Reds were dealt a 2-1 Leg 1 defeat by Forge FC in Hamilton, Ontario.

Forge FC shot out to an early lead on the strength of two spectacular goals. Béni Badibanga notched the opener, catching Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran off his line and converting a highlight-reel finish from his own half. Kwasi Poku doubled the advantage just two minutes later with a slick backheel finish from close range.

Toronto looked headed for a two-goal deficit heading into Leg 2, but pulled back a big goal late as Prince Owusu muscled home the finish after a mad scramble in the 18-yard box in the 88th minute.

Goals