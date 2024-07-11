Matchday

Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps take lead on Pacific, Toronto FC fall behind Forge FC

43MLS_Canadian_Championship_Recap_TOR-VAN
MLSsoccer staff

The 2024 Canadian Championship resumed Wednesday evening, as Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC opened two-legged semifinal clashes against Canadian Premier League opponents.

Both clubs went on the road for their Leg 1 matches, with Toronto FC picking up a road goal in a one-goal loss to Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field, while Vancouver are in the driver's seat following a 1-0 victory over Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium.

The stakes remain as high as ever for the tournament in 2024, with a Concacaf Champions Cup spot for grabs to reward Canada's top club.

Forge FC 2, Toronto FC 1

Toronto FC's semifinal got off to an inauspicious start, but had a resurgent ending as the Reds were dealt a 2-1 Leg 1 defeat by Forge FC in Hamilton, Ontario.

Forge FC shot out to an early lead on the strength of two spectacular goals. Béni Badibanga notched the opener, catching Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran off his line and converting a highlight-reel finish from his own half. Kwasi Poku doubled the advantage just two minutes later with a slick backheel finish from close range.

Toronto looked headed for a two-goal deficit heading into Leg 2, but pulled back a big goal late as Prince Owusu muscled home the finish after a mad scramble in the 18-yard box in the 88th minute.

Goals

  • 12' - FOR - Béni Badibanga | WATCH
  • 14' - FOR - Kwasi Poku | WATCH
  • 88' - TOR - Prince Owosu | WATCH

Lineups

Pacific FC 0, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

The Vancouver Whitecaps have a 1-0 aggregate lead after Leg 1 in Victoria, BC, delivered by a second-half goal from Ryan Gauld.

After a scoreless first half, the Whitecaps finally found their breakthrough in the 58th minute. The Scottish attacker deposited a glancing header to the far post to finish off pinpoint service from Mathías Laborda, affording Vanni Sartini's group the one-goal advantage ahead of Leg 2 back at BC Place.

Goals

  • 58' - VAN - Ryan Gauld | WATCH

Lineups

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Canadian Championship Matchday

Related Stories

USMNT part ways with head coach Gregg Berhalter
Summer Olympics: Every MLS player to watch at Paris 2024
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps take lead on Pacific, Toronto FC fall behind Forge FC

Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps take lead on Pacific, Toronto FC fall behind Forge FC
MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 26

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 26
USMNT part ways with head coach Gregg Berhalter

USMNT part ways with head coach Gregg Berhalter
Summer Olympics: Every MLS player to watch at Paris 2024

Summer Olympics: Every MLS player to watch at Paris 2024
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta wins Goal of the Matchday
Video
Video
Quicker Stats | Cucho Hernández y sus impresionantes números en 2024
1:10

Quicker Stats | Cucho Hernández y sus impresionantes números en 2024
Cucho Hernández proves elite for Columbus Crew
1:10
Quicker Stats

Cucho Hernández proves elite for Columbus Crew
Goal of the Matchday 25: Luciano Acosta
0:27

Goal of the Matchday 25: Luciano Acosta
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 25?
1:38
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 25?