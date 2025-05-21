Match Reaction

Canadian Championship: Vancouver snatch late draw in quarterfinal opener

23MLS_Canadian_Championship_Recap_TEMP

MLSsoccer staff

Vancouver Whitecaps FC made their 2025 Canadian Championship debut on Tuesday night, salvaging a late 2-2 draw at Valour FC in Leg 1 of their quarterfinal series.

CF Montréal also faced Canadian Premier League opposition in their quarterfinal first leg, falling 1-0 at Forge FC.

Valour FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Three-time defending champions Vancouver opened their bid for a tournament four-peat with a come-from-behind draw at Princess Auto Stadium.

After Valour responded to Sam Adekugbe's well-taken opener with goals from Rocco Romeo and Bruno Figueiredo, Ali Ahmed evened things up for the visitors in the 80th minute.

The 'Caps will host Leg 2 on July 9 at BC Place.

Goals

  • 6' - VAN - Sam Adekugbe | WATCH
  • 38 - VAL - Rocco Romeo | WATCH
  • 51 - VAL - Bruno Figueiredo | WATCH
  • 80 - VAN - Ali Ahmed | WATCH

Lineups

Forge FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Brian Wright's classy 38th-minute goal was the difference as Forge FC topped CF Montréal, 1-0, in front of their home fans at Hamilton Stadium.

The pressure's now on CFMTL ahead of the July 9 return leg at Stade Saputo, where the five-time champs will need to turn things around in order to advance in the tournament.

Goals

  • 78' - FOR - Brian Wright | WATCH

Lineups

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video