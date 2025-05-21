Canadian Championship: Vancouver snatch late draw in quarterfinal opener

Forge FC 1, CF Montréal 0

Brian Wright's classy 38th-minute goal was the difference as Forge FC topped CF Montréal, 1-0, in front of their home fans at Hamilton Stadium.

The pressure's now on CFMTL ahead of the July 9 return leg at Stade Saputo, where the five-time champs will need to turn things around in order to advance in the tournament.