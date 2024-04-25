Canadian Championship: Toronto FC crush Rovers FC to reach quarterfinals

Toronto FC eased into the 2024 Canadian Championship quarterfinals on Tuesday night, crushing Preliminary Round opponent Simcoe County Rovers FC by a 5-0 score at BMO Field.

Red-hot striker Prince Owusu got things started early for the hosts, scoring for the third-straight game (all competitions) with an 18th-minute header, while adding two more assists on the night.

The 27-year-old German was just one of several TFC players who feasted on their semi-pro (League1 Ontario) opposition, with Cassius Mailula, Kevin Long and Jonathan Osorio adding goals before the halftime break.