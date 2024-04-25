Canadian Championship: Toronto FC crush Rovers FC to reach quarterfinals

Toronto FC eased into the 2024 Canadian Championship quarterfinals on Tuesday night, crushing Preliminary Round opponent Simcoe County Rovers FC by a 5-0 score at BMO Field.
Red-hot striker Prince Owusu got things started early for the hosts, scoring for the third-straight game (all competitions) with an 18th-minute header, while adding two more assists on the night.
The 27-year-old German was just one of several TFC players who feasted on their semi-pro (League1 Ontario) opposition, with Cassius Mailula, Kevin Long and Jonathan Osorio adding goals before the halftime break.
Tyrese Spicer, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, rounded out the scoreline in the 76th minute for Toronto. John Herdman's side now awaits the winner of HFX Wanderers FC (Canadian Premier League) and CS Saint-Laurent (Ligue 1 Québec) in the quarterfinals.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The talent gap between Major League Soccer and Ligue1 Ontario was on full display at BMO Field, where Toronto wasted little time in dominating Rovers FC en route to a comfortable win. Now come the quarterfinals, and likely tougher opposition, for the eight-time champions.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Making his first Toronto FC start, South African international Cassius Mailula took full advantage by opening his scoring account with a slick close-range finish.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Things are just clicking right now for Owusu, who set the tone with his opening goal and ended the night with an impressive 1g/2a output.
Next Up
- TOR: Saturday, April 27 at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- ROV: Sunday, April 28 at Vaughan Azzurri | 8 pm ET | League1 Ontario