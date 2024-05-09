Matchday

Canadian Championship: Toronto FC cruise in opener

MLSsoccer staff

Toronto FC got their Canadian Championship campaign off to a flying start, with a convincing away win one day after Vancouver Whitecaps FC and CF Montréal earned positive road results in the opening leg of the two-legged quarterfinals.

A berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup is at stake for the Canadian Championship winner. The Reds have won the Voyageurs Cup a record eight times.

CS Saint-Laurent 0, Toronto FC 3

Toronto FC scored three times after halftime to cruise to a 3-0 victory over Ligue 1 Québec side CS Saint-Laurent at Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard in Montréal.

Just four days removed from his first goal for the Reds, Matty Longstaff netted his second, giving the visitors the lead five minutes into the second half with a venemous strike in the box.

DeAndre Kerr doubled Toronto's lead nine minutes later with a clinical low finish inside the far post, just after the hosts had shouts for a penalty kick for a possible handball in the box. Federico Bernardeschi saved the best for last, a curling free kick in the 76th minute to make it 3-0.

Toronto FC will take those three away goals back to BMO Field for the second leg May 21.

Goals

  • 50' - TOR - Matty Longstaff | WATCH
  • 59' - TOR - DeAndre Kerr | WATCH
  • 76' - TOR - Federico Bernardeschi | WATCH

Lineups

