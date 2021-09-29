Canadian Championship semifinal dates set for CF Montréal, Toronto FC

After advancing past the quarterfinal stage of this year's Canadian Championship, both CF Montréal and Toronto FC now know where and when they'll look to replicate that feat in the semifinals.
Next up in CF Montréal's quest for a second consecutive Voyageurs Cup is Tim Horton Field in Hamilton, where they'll meet Canadian Premier League side Forge FC on Wednesday, October 27 at 7:30 pm ET.
In the other semifinal, Toronto FC will host the CPL's Pacific FC on Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30 pm ET at BMO Field.
CF Montréal advanced to the semifinals by defeating HFX Wanderers FC 3-1 on the road, while Forge FC knocked off Valour FC 2-1. Toronto FC topped York United, 4-0, in the quarterfinals at BMO Field and Pacific FC, which upset Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the preliminary round, edged Cavalry FC, 1-0, in another quarterfinal.
The date and location of the Canadian Championship final will be announced in November. Whoever lifts the Voyageurs Cup will advance to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League with a chance to reach the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.