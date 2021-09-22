Recap: HFX Wanderers 1, CF Montréal 3

Two late goals from Ballou Tabla saw CF Montréal begin the defense of their 2019 Canadian Championship title with a 3-1 quarterfinal victory on the road in Halifax, Nova Scotia, against HFX Wanderers on Wednesday.

Tied at 1-1 heading into stoppage time, Montréal were staring at the prospect of penalty kicks and a possible upset upset against the Canadian Premier League side. But, making his first appearance of the season for Montréal, Tabla came to the rescue in dramatic fashion.

Heading into the 90th minute, the Canadian received the ball from the top of the box and beat 19-year-old goalkeeper Kieran Baskett with an upper-90 shot to lift Montréal up 2-1.

Tabla wasn't done there. Seconds later, the one-time Barcelona prospect made his way from the left flank into the box and placed the ball in the side netting to notch his second of the night and confirm Montréal's passage to the semifinals.

Montréal's newest signing Matko Miljevic made his debut with the club slotting in in the midfield for the visitors. The 20-year-old had a clear chance to score, alone at the top of the box, in the 23rd minute but took too much time and was caught up by the Wanderers defense.

The sold-out Wanderers Grounds erupted minutes later as Cory Bent put the underdogs in front. At the 27th minute, the Englishman dispossessed Emanuel Maciel in Montréal's own half and with just enough space decided to try his luck from outside the box. Bent's strike took Sebastian Breza by surprise, giving Halifax a 1-0 advantage.