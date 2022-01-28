Canada vs. USA: How to watch and stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

The Canadian and United States men's national teams will battle for the top spot in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings when they meet Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario.

Both Canada and the US earned victories this past Thursday to keep pace in their bids to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Canada sit atop the eight-team Octagonal standings with 19 points, with the USMNT one point behind (18) and in second place in the race for three automatic World Cup berths.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game.

When

  • Sunday, Jan. 30 | 3:05 pm ET

Where

  • Tim Horton's Field | Hamilton, Ontario

How to watch and stream

  • USA: Paramount+, Telemundo, Universo
  • Canada: OneSoccer, Sportsnet

Canada

Manager John Herdman's team is without superstar Alphonso Davies (myocarditis) for this window but have met that challenge in exceptional fashion, earning their first away win of the Octagonal 2-0 at Honduras on Thursday night.

An excellent run from former New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan pressured the hosts into conceding an own goal in the 10th minute. Then Jonathan David wrapped up all three points with an astounding finish on the break, set up by former Toronto FC midfielder Liam Fraser's long ball out of the Canadians' own half.

Canada have now won four in a row and edge closer to their first World Cup appearance since Mexico '86. Another three points and another historic result against the USMNT would make it feel all that much more real.

The hosts do have some recent history to take confidence from: a 2-0 win over the United States in Toronto in October 2019 during a Concacaf Nations League match.

United States

American boss Gregg Berhalter's side never looked seriously threatened in their 1-0 home win against El Salvador on Thursday night, but the result wasn't as convincing as some might have liked.

Perhaps it was by design, though. Berhalter rested Ricardo Pepi and saved the Columbus Crew's Gyasi Zardes for a second-half substitute's appearance, instead opting for FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira at striker. Chris Richards also started at center back in place of Atlanta United's Miles Robinson, who had been a fixture there for most of the Octagonal.

Antonee Robinson scored early in the second half to cap another exceptional performance at left back. Revs' goalkeeper Matt Turner was rarely tested upon starting in place of Zack Steffen, who is battling back stiffness.

If Berhalter was hoping to save some minutes for major contributors Sunday, it worked. Now the USMNT have a chance to prove it was the right approach by avenging their only home blemish this cycle, a 1-1 draw against Canada on Matchday 2 in Nashville.

