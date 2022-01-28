Canada vs. USA: How to watch and stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

The Canadian and United States men's national teams will battle for the top spot in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings when they meet Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game.

Both Canada and the US earned victories this past Thursday to keep pace in their bids to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Canada sit atop the eight-team Octagonal standings with 19 points, with the USMNT one point behind (18) and in second place in the race for three automatic World Cup berths.

Canada

Manager John Herdman's team is without superstar Alphonso Davies (myocarditis) for this window but have met that challenge in exceptional fashion, earning their first away win of the Octagonal 2-0 at Honduras on Thursday night.

An excellent run from former New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan pressured the hosts into conceding an own goal in the 10th minute. Then Jonathan David wrapped up all three points with an astounding finish on the break, set up by former Toronto FC midfielder Liam Fraser's long ball out of the Canadians' own half.

Canada have now won four in a row and edge closer to their first World Cup appearance since Mexico '86. Another three points and another historic result against the USMNT would make it feel all that much more real.