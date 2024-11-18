Canada vs. Suriname: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

Canada hold a slight 1-0 advantage over Suriname and will look to close out their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series at Toronto FC 's BMO Field, and return to the Nations League Finals after missing out last year.

Following their 1-0 away win, Canada needs just a win or a draw to qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals in March at SoFi Stadium and for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Les Rouges left it late against Suriname in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, but left Paramaribo with a 1-0 win, thanks to an 81st minute strike from Junior Hoilett.

While Canada dominated statistically on Friday night, with over 65 percent possession and 13 total shots, it took Les Rouges 81 minutes to break down a resolute Suriname side.

Still, Hoilett's late strike proved to be the winner, as the Canadians carry a 1-0 edge back to home soil. Now, they will hope to pick up a result to finish off Suriname and reach the Concacaf Nations League Finals, after falling short at this stage in the 2024 edition.