Canada vs. Suriname: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

Canada hold a slight 1-0 advantage over Suriname and will look to close out their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series at Toronto FC's BMO Field, and return to the Nations League Finals after missing out last year.
How to watch & stream
- United States: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
- Canada: OneSoccer, FuboTV Canada
When
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Field | Toronto, Canada
Les Rouges left it late against Suriname in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, but left Paramaribo with a 1-0 win, thanks to an 81st minute strike from Junior Hoilett.
Following their 1-0 away win, Canada needs just a win or a draw to qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals in March at SoFi Stadium and for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
While Canada dominated statistically on Friday night, with over 65 percent possession and 13 total shots, it took Les Rouges 81 minutes to break down a resolute Suriname side.
Still, Hoilett's late strike proved to be the winner, as the Canadians carry a 1-0 edge back to home soil. Now, they will hope to pick up a result to finish off Suriname and reach the Concacaf Nations League Finals, after falling short at this stage in the 2024 edition.
Canada will look to star striker Jonathan David to set the tone early, while attackers Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC) and Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United), who each started the first leg, can cause problems for the Suriname defense.
Suriname struggled offensively in the opening leg against their northern counterparts, registering a total of two shots and zero on goal.
The bright spot for De Natio was their backline, highlighted by the center back duo of Myenty Abena and Stefano Denswil, who held Canada at bay for more than 80 minutes and were crucial in keeping Suriname in the tie.
Now trailing heading into the second leg, Suriname will rely on star forward Sheraldo Becker of LaLiga's Real Sociedad and all-time leading goalscorer Gleofilo Vlijter, to spring the upset over the heavily-favored Canadians.