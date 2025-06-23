Canada vs. El Salvador: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup Group B game

Les Rouges opened the Gold Cup with a big win over Honduras in their opening Gold Cup game, and drew with Curaçao ahead of their Group B finale against El Salvador. The top two teams per group reach the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

Canada hope to lift their first major trophy in 25 years ahead of co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer alongside Mexico and the United States.

Canada are in pole position to advance out of Group B, but missed a chance to book their passage Saturday when they settled for a 1-1 draw against Curaçao at Shell Energy Stadium.

Thanks to their resounding 6-0 rout of Honduras in their opener, Les Rouges still sit atop Group B with four points and the only team with a positive goal differential (+6).

Nathan Saliba has been a key piece for Canada so far, with the CF Montréal midfielder scoring in each of their two group stage matches. Minnesota United's Tani Oluwaseyi also found the back of the net in the win over Honduras. Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and Montréal center back Joel Waterman have each started both of the first two games.