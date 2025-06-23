Canada vs. El Salvador: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup Group B game

The Canadian men's national team look to book their ticket to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals when they take on El Salvador Tuesday night at Shell Energy Stadium, home of Houston Dynamo FC.
How to watch & stream
- Canada: OneSoccer
- USA: FS1; TUDN
When
- Tuesday, June 24 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas
Canada hope to lift their first major trophy in 25 years ahead of co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer alongside Mexico and the United States.
Les Rouges opened the Gold Cup with a big win over Honduras in their opening Gold Cup game, and drew with Curaçao ahead of their Group B finale against El Salvador. The top two teams per group reach the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.
Canada are in pole position to advance out of Group B, but missed a chance to book their passage Saturday when they settled for a 1-1 draw against Curaçao at Shell Energy Stadium.
Thanks to their resounding 6-0 rout of Honduras in their opener, Les Rouges still sit atop Group B with four points and the only team with a positive goal differential (+6).
Nathan Saliba has been a key piece for Canada so far, with the CF Montréal midfielder scoring in each of their two group stage matches. Minnesota United's Tani Oluwaseyi also found the back of the net in the win over Honduras. Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and Montréal center back Joel Waterman have each started both of the first two games.
Can Canada return to winning ways and pick up some momentum heading into the knockout stages with a group-clinching victory over El Salvador?
El Salvador are coming off a 2-0 loss to Honduras Saturday in Houston, with former Houston Dynamo forward Romell Quioto opening the scoring in the 33rd minute before Dixon Ramírez put the match away in second-half stoppage time.
La Selecta are at the bottom of Group B with one point, after earning a 0-0 draw against Curaçao in their opening group stage match. Still, there remains a slim path to the quarterfinals, but they'll need to pull off a shock win against Canada to have a chance at advancing.
Ranked No. 81 in the latest FIFA World Ranking, El Salvador are 4W-9L-4D all-time against Canada and hope to reach the Gold Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2021.