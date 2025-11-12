Canada want "everybody behind us" in final matches before World Cup year 

“We have a few months left, and we're building something. We're expecting a loud crowd here, and that's what we're gonna need for the World Cup as we try to bring everybody, the community, behind us, because they've been great so far.”

“It’s going to be amazing," LAFC midfielder Mathieu Choinière smirked in regards to next summer's tournament.

The match is expected to feature the largest home crowd since the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle, with 35,000 fans set to fill the stadium that will host Canada's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener next June.

With frigid winds and snow at Toronto FC ’s training ground on Monday, the Canadian men’s national team fine-tuned for their final two matches of 2025, starting with Ecuador on Thursday night at BMO Field (7:30 pm ET).

Consistent connections

Even with the dropping temperatures, the goal remains clear: close out 2025 with two wins over South American opposition. Especially after October’s 1-0 loss to Australia and scoreless draw vs. Colombia.

“I want everybody to start to feel that this team is good, that this team is exciting, that there's major potential in what can be achieved," said head coach Jesse Marsch.

“We want people to know that next summer, this is going to be a fun team to watch, and it's going to be a real event.”

Les Rouges expect to continue building connections, especially in midfield, where Choinière, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Nathan Saliba, and Jonathan Osorio are vying to be the beating hearts of the 4-4-2.

“Soccer is all about chemistry and understanding each other. If you find that partnership in midfield, everything is just easy, and you know what the other guy next to you likes to do,” Choinière told MLSsoccer.com.