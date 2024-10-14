Canada bring "positive energy" to first home match 

"Many people have come up to us and been excited to see us. I think there's positive energy, and I'm excited to be in front of our fans and see what it feels like to be the Canadian national team manager."

“It’s my first match at home, and I can say that, between being in Montréal and being here in Toronto, it's been perfect," Marsch told MLSsoccer.com.

While most players’ families will have been home celebrating Thanksgiving weekend, with the Canadian holiday earlier than its American counterpart, Canadian soccer also has something to be thankful for – the quick turnaround the program has seen under Marsch’s tutelage.

For the first time since Jesse Marsch took over the squad, Les Rouges will play in front of the home supporters at TFC’s BMO Field, taking on Panama on Tuesday (7:30 pm ET | OneSoccer; FS1), giving Canadians their first in-person look at the team that stunned at the summer’s Copa América.

“We fight for each other and play; we're all in sync. It's fun and it's smooth. I can tell you that much.”

“It’s been super fun; Jesse has a very fun and serious culture, and all the guys enjoy it. I think you can see that on the field,” Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ali Ahmed said.

With 12 MLS players and an expanded 26-man squad, Marsch has continued building out the team while lending time to Canadian youth players unparalleled in the past.

While the CanMNT only booked a single friendly for the October window, they’ve spent significant time together, connecting with local youth clubs in Montréal and training at both the CF Montréal and TFC facilities.

That consistency has given the group a baseline, helping them push toward World Cup 2026 and positioning them to succeed in the near term with Tuesday’s friendly and November’s Concacaf Nations League .

Ahmed, Richie Laryea , Jonathan Osorio and 11 others highlight the returning players from the summer’s success, who have formed the core of the men’s national team in its latest era.

Get to know our midfield maestro: Canada’s own, Ali Ahmed 🙌🏾 With 50 #VWFC appearances across all competitions under his belt, @aliahmed51_ has firmly established himself as a vital part of the blue & white 🔵⚪️ #AA22 | @GE_Appliances pic.twitter.com/WbMS04lCGl

“Obviously, experimenting and trying new things is good, and we need to be able to, as guys have said in the past, grow the depth on the team, see different guys, and see guys in different positions,” Laryea said. “I think this summer was evident of that. You saw guys step in and do really well.”

Throughout the last two windows, several players have come in, including Sporting Kansas City’s Zorhan Bassong and Montréal’s Nathan Saliba. Deepening the roster is critical, something the group will need in the leadup to their biggest moments on home turf.

“We're gonna lose some matches between now and 2026, we know that. But the key is to hone in on performances and mentality and mindset and development of what we're building,” Marsch said.