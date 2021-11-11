Canada, Alphonso Davies look to reap benefits of World Cup Qualifying homecoming 

That emphasizes the importance of these November qualifiers, which include a clash with Mexico on Tuesday. Canada currently sit in the third and final automatic qualifying spot in Concacaf's Octagonal standings, behind only Mexico and the US and with Panama and Costa Rica their closest challengers below. Anything less than four points would be seen as a lost opportunity, especially with a hectic January period coming up.

Costa Rica, Canada’s first opponent of the window on Friday (9:05 pm ET | OneSoccer, Paramount+), will also be without Keylor Navas, Cristian Gamboa and FC Cincinnati' s Ronald Matarrita , all of whom are key players for the side.

Extra training sessions, being concentrated in one city and dealing with a two-match window as opposed to three all bring added benefits. Naming a more settled side from one game to the next and no travel are surely atop the list.

With both of their Concacaf World Cup qualifiers this November set for Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, Canada have a major advantage that they haven’t held since defeating the US men’s national team at BMO Field in October 2019.

For the first time in more than two years, the Canadian men’s national team can unpack their suitcases and relax.

"It puts a smile on my face every time I hear that I will be playing in Edmonton in front of family – in front of 40,000-plus people – it's amazing,” Davies, a Bayern Munich star, said. “Over the years that I lived in Edmonton, I think I have been in that stadium three times in my whole life and being able to go in the stadium to play in front of Edmontonians just brings joy to me."

More than 45,000 fans are expected on Friday to watch their prodigal son, and he cannot wait to experience that excitement.

It shouldn’t take away from a few marquee storylines, Alphonso Davies’ homecoming being chief among them. Having settled in Edmonton with his family when he was young, Davies blossomed into a teenage star before Vancouver Whitecaps FC snapped him up. The rest, as they say, was history.

Meanwhile, Les Rouges legend Atiba Hutchinson could make history in this window. The Besiktas midfielder is one cap away from tying Julian De Guzman as Canada’s all-time appearances leader among male players. He can set the record on Tuesday against Mexico.

Having made his national team debut in 2003, Hutchinson can’t believe he’s in this situation, and not just because of his pending historical feat. At 38, the fact he is still being considered for call-ups is satisfaction enough.

"I was more looking forward to being part of what's going on here with the national team still,” Hutchinson quipped.

Eighteen years later, Hutchinson fondly remembers his first cap like it was yesterday. He even admitted that breaking the appearances record is something he’s been thinking about recently as he approaches the milestone. But having been involved in the program for nearly two decades, Hutchinson can’t help but marvel at the growing interest in a team currently poised to make a World Cup for the first time since 1986.