Canada, Alphonso Davies look to reap benefits of World Cup Qualifying homecoming 

For the first time in more than two years, the Canadian men’s national team can unpack their suitcases and relax.
With both of their Concacaf World Cup qualifiers this November set for Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, Canada have a major advantage that they haven’t held since defeating the US men’s national team at BMO Field in October 2019.
Extra training sessions, being concentrated in one city and dealing with a two-match window as opposed to three all bring added benefits. Naming a more settled side from one game to the next and no travel are surely atop the list.
Costa Rica, Canada’s first opponent of the window on Friday (9:05 pm ET | OneSoccer, Paramount+), will also be without Keylor Navas, Cristian Gamboa and FC Cincinnati's Ronald Matarrita, all of whom are key players for the side.
That emphasizes the importance of these November qualifiers, which include a clash with Mexico on Tuesday. Canada currently sit in the third and final automatic qualifying spot in Concacaf's Octagonal standings, behind only Mexico and the US and with Panama and Costa Rica their closest challengers below. Anything less than four points would be seen as a lost opportunity, especially with a hectic January period coming up.
Phonzie comes home
It shouldn’t take away from a few marquee storylines, Alphonso Davies’ homecoming being chief among them. Having settled in Edmonton with his family when he was young, Davies blossomed into a teenage star before Vancouver Whitecaps FC snapped him up. The rest, as they say, was history.
More than 45,000 fans are expected on Friday to watch their prodigal son, and he cannot wait to experience that excitement.
"It puts a smile on my face every time I hear that I will be playing in Edmonton in front of family – in front of 40,000-plus people – it's amazing,” Davies, a Bayern Munich star, said. “Over the years that I lived in Edmonton, I think I have been in that stadium three times in my whole life and being able to go in the stadium to play in front of Edmontonians just brings joy to me."
Meanwhile, Les Rouges legend Atiba Hutchinson could make history in this window. The Besiktas midfielder is one cap away from tying Julian De Guzman as Canada’s all-time appearances leader among male players. He can set the record on Tuesday against Mexico.
Having made his national team debut in 2003, Hutchinson can’t believe he’s in this situation, and not just because of his pending historical feat. At 38, the fact he is still being considered for call-ups is satisfaction enough.
"I was more looking forward to being part of what's going on here with the national team still,” Hutchinson quipped.
Eighteen years later, Hutchinson fondly remembers his first cap like it was yesterday. He even admitted that breaking the appearances record is something he’s been thinking about recently as he approaches the milestone. But having been involved in the program for nearly two decades, Hutchinson can’t help but marvel at the growing interest in a team currently poised to make a World Cup for the first time since 1986.
"Things have been going in the right direction," he said. "The team has been showing a lot of consistency and playing very well and getting the results. I think it's also amazing just to see the interest that is there now in Canada in different cities that we go to, and play. A few years ago, this would never happen where Canada would come to Edmonton and we would be almost selling out the stadium. To see that interest and to hear of the excitement ... It's really amazing to see."
New attacking option arrives
Hutchinson has a decent chance of starting on Friday, with Stephen Eustaquio on a yellow-card warning from the October window. With an on-paper tougher test against Mexico on the horizon this Tuesday, losing an orchestrator like Eustaquio would significantly alter Canada’s chances of claiming a result.
Fellow Besiktas man Cyle Larin is back in the fold after missing out through injury in the last window. The top scorer in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying will be a welcome return for many. Goalkeeper Milan Borjan was battling COVID-19 last month, which allowed Vancouver Whitecaps stopper Maxime Crepeau to take over the reins, although Borjan is slated to take them back this month.
There is a new face in camp, with Genk striker Ike Ugbo committing his international future to Canada last Thursday. The former Chelsea forward was eligible for Nigeria and England as well.
Considering there is a dearth of out-and-out No. 9s in the Canadian player pool, Ugbo – who has scored 22 goals in 42 games over the last two seasons in Belgium with Cercle Brugge and Genk – is a welcome addition to the team. He should also add some qualities that the other forwards lack.
"He likes to play between the two center backs, he likes to lead the line, he can run behind the line and stretch the line, which I like,” said head coach John Herdman. “I think that is a facet that can help complement other players and the way that we play. Often when we play with that No. 9 in Johnny [David] or Cyle, they want to be receiving in those pockets of space off the front. At times, we get left with a line that is not stretched. That space doesn't really open up. I think Ike gives us that opportunity.”
It’s unlikely Ugbo will start given that it's his first camp, but he can be a solid option off the bench in either match. Given the quality of players around him, the 23-year-old could thrive as a poacher in Herdman’s system.
That could be the finishing touch for Canada’s squad on their road to Qatar 2022. For now, the focus is on a win over a shorthanded Costa Rica that would take them one step closer to achieving that ultimate goal.