Can San Jose keep their unbeaten run going against Vancouver?

“We have to keep growing as a team. We need to keep continuing the good things and fixing our mistakes,” head coach Matias Almeyda said. “There is still a lot ahead of us. Sixteen matches are left and anyone who thinks they've achieved or finished something is mistaken. I am all about being in the present and trying not to think too far ahead. We need to think about the tough opponent we will be facing, which is Vancouver Whitecaps FC. They have been improving their game and they have a great coach and roster. This will not be an easy match. Our focus is on Vancouver.”