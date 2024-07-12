Can LAFC get MLS Cup revenge over Columbus Crew?

That Yaw Yeboah goal was sensational, among the best-ever in any MLS Cup. Denis Bouanga got a late goal, but he was basically shut down by Steven Moreira . Cucho Hernández was everywhere, and the Crew midfield was borderline dominant. Columbus put on a show, especially defensively and in possession, leading to a 2-1 victory. They were deserving champions.

Sure, MLS Cup 2023 had some of that. But it was one of the best games I’ve been to – the atmosphere at Lower.com Field was amazing and LAFC and Columbus are two of my favorite teams to watch.

But I especially want to highlight these clubs’ identities; I played for both after my New York Red Bulls days, so I saw it up close and personal. And while the coaches and players have changed over the years, continued success speaks for itself.

LAFC have won nine out of their last 10 matches, looking like favorites in the Western Conference. Columbus have won eight of their last nine matches, avoiding any Concacaf Champions Cup hangover after losing the final to Pachuca.

Now, seven months later, we get a rematch on LAFC’s home field. It arrives Saturday night at BMO Stadium (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ) and it’s hard to imagine both teams in better form.

We’ve also got to shout out the back line. Jesús Murillo , Aaron Long , Maxime Chanot , they’ve all been really good. They're near the top of the league for clean sheets and goals conceded. Same with the goalkeeper. At the beginning of the year, when Hugo Lloris first came, he gave up a goal and I was like 'Hmm. This is a name purchase. They got him because he's Lloris.' But no, he's proved us wrong. He’s making the saves you don’t expect and he’s holding players accountable. It's harder to get chances against them because that's a 'keeper's job as well. They're not just making the saves – it's organizing the defense, getting them into position. It can be easy to take for granted experience and leadership like that.

This year, what’s impressed me most is it’s not just the Bouanga show. Denis is playing incredibly, of course, but they’re so much more than that in attack. This is all before Olivier Giroud arrives this summer, too. Just imagine how much he will lift that attack alongside Bouanga and Bogusz, Cristian Olivera as well when he’s back from Copa América. That signing shows ambition and is indicative of who LAFC are.

I remember signing for LAFC and speaking to John Thorrington, their GM and co-president. He preached they were all about winning, being the most exciting team possible, playing the best football and lifting trophies. The tactics have changed slightly from the Bob Bradley era to the Steve Cherundolo era, but their identity hasn’t. They’re driven by playing an attractive style and adding to the trophy cabinet. There's pressure there and I loved it. Each player knows you're at this club and have to play well, you have to score goals, you have to win trophies. That's the standard.

Crew way

Then at Columbus, it’s all about their ‘one club’ philosophy. And Wilfried Nancy is the perfect leader for that, the perfect example of a head coach getting the most out of his players.

Take their recent transfer of Aidan Morris to Middlesbrough. It’s easy to wonder, 'What are they going to do now? He was their box-to-box guy, the player who wins the ball back and does the dirty work.' Well, Nancy has solutions where in some matches it’s Alex Matan and then Sean Zawadzki in others. Neither is a big name, but they know the system and their role in it. Everyone works together and highlights each other’s strengths.

It’s the same thing when they sold Lucas Zelarayán last summer and brought in Rossi. Or when they elevate players from MLS NEXT Pro; I've coached against Crew 2 and they play the same way, it’s seamless for them. The system is why Columbus don’t miss a beat.

With those pieces, it’s why Columbus are my Supporters’ Shield favorite. They’ve got some games in hand and when they’re firing, they’re at another level. Everything they do is so deliberate. Sometimes you'll see an Inter Miami performance and it’s Lionel Messi magic bailing them out. Then it’s Luciano Acosta magic with FC Cincinnati, or Bouanga with LAFC. Sure, Cucho is capable of that, but I know exactly how it's going to look when it comes to Columbus. As soon as the game starts, the other team's pinned into their area and they're passing the ball around. It feels like they can score whenever they want. And they've got a lot better at the back this season.

Final say

But this Saturday, I think the revenge factor wins out. Columbus will have less fear because they won MLS Cup last year. It’s never easy going to BMO Stadium, though, and LAFC are going to look to prove a point. There are extra stakes as well: the winner has a better shot at the Supporters' Shield and a home game in MLS Cup 2024 if they get there.