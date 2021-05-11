Can Geoff Cameron fix FC Cincinnati's defensive problems?

For a club that have conceded 10 goals in three games to start the 2021 MLS season, Cameron's versatility offers Cincinnati a lot of options to shore up the defense. That versatility also allowed for a little bit of debate on the latest episode of Extratime regarding where his best position might be.

Former US men's national team defender Geoff Cameron is reportedly on his way to join FC Cincinnati , a team notably in need of defensive help.

Cameron is an obvious candidate to play center back after making his name in the United States and in England playing there, especially after Maikel van der Werff picked up a long-term injury. In addition to his defensive abilities, Calen Carr believes Cameron's abilities going foward will also come in handy from the backline.

"One of the biggest strengths that Geoff has is his ability with the ball, to be able to break lines, to be able to step forward with the ball, [and] drive forward," Carr said.

Matt Doyle, meanwhile, thinks Cameron's spot should be reserved in defensive midfield.

"Obviously center back is an issue as well," Doyle said, "but look at the way that central midfield just gets cut up week after week after week."

Carr also noted that Cameron's experience in the league may help, as FC Cincinnati are yet to overcome on-field struggles they've experienced since their inaugural season in 2019. Still, the assignment ahead is a pretty big one for both Cameron and Cincinnati, should the deal go through.

"Is Geoff Cameron going to come in and stop five set piece goals? No," Carr said. "There's a tall task there at FC Cincinnati to fix things but he can help in a lot of ways."