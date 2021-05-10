Report: Geoff Cameron close to signing with FC Cincinnati

The 35-year-old former US men’s national team defender has spent the last decade competing in England after departing Houston Dynamo FC for Stoke City midway through the 2012 MLS season.

FC Cincinnati are finalizing a deal to sign veteran defender/midfielder Geoff Cameron, according to a report from Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer .

Cameron, who made 34 appearances for Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship this season, announced his departure from the club prior to the last game of the season, with a club release stating his desire to return to the US this summer. His contract is set to expire June 30.

"It's been an absolute privilege to both captain and play for QPR," Cameron said in a club statement. "There comes a time when you have to do the best for your family, and the future ahead of me, but I'll always be a QPR fan.”

Cameron originally joined Stoke City when he left MLS, making 186 appearances with the club, most of which in the Premier League. His last three years have been in the Championship with QPR. Cameron also made 55 appearances with the USMNT.

He was selected in the third-round of the 2008 MLS SuperDraft by the Dynamo, where he made 116 appearances and was named to MLS Best XI in 2009.

Cameron has long been the subject of a rumored move back to MLS, with reported interest from the LA Galaxy and New England Revolution. He is no longer on the MLS Allocation List, meaning he can sign with any club without that team having to trade up to the No. 1 Allocation Slot.

Cameron would join an FC Cincinnati squad that have leaked 10 unanswered goals since jumping in front 2-0 in Week 1 vs. Nashville SC and are 0W-1D-2L to start the 2021 season.