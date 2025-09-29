Campeones Cup: Everything to know about LA Galaxy vs. Toluca FC

The 2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup takes place Wednesday night, marking another chapter in the annual cross-border competition.

Here's everything to know as reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy host LIGA MX winners Toluca FC at Dignity Health Sports Park (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ , TUDN).

WHAT IS CAMPEONES CUP?

Campeones Cup wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series is even after six editions, with MLS and LIGA MX sides both claiming three Campeones Cup titles. Mexican titans Tigres UANL are the only two-time winners.

A trophy and bragging rights are on the line, continuing the North American rivalry seen in Leagues Cup and four of the past five MLS All-Star Games.

Campeones Cup began in 2018, pitting the previous MLS Cup winner against the past season’s best LIGA MX team.

LA won MLS Cup 2024 last December, triumphing 2-1 over the New York Red Bulls in front of a sold-out home crowd.

That marked the Galaxy's record sixth time raising the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

Head coach Greg Vanney’s side has struggled to replicate last year's form amid injuries and squad turnover. They sit last in the Western Conference (24 points; 5W-17L-9D) and are eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

Outside of MLS play, the Galaxy made a deep run in Leagues Cup this summer. They beat Orlando City in the Third-Place Match to secure a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.

