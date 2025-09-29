Campeones Cup: Everything to know about LA Galaxy vs. Toluca FC

The 2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup takes place Wednesday night, marking another chapter in the annual cross-border competition.
Here's everything to know as reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy host LIGA MX winners Toluca FC at Dignity Health Sports Park (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+, TUDN).
Campeones Cup began in 2018, pitting the previous MLS Cup winner against the past season’s best LIGA MX team.
A trophy and bragging rights are on the line, continuing the North American rivalry seen in Leagues Cup and four of the past five MLS All-Star Games.
The series is even after six editions, with MLS and LIGA MX sides both claiming three Campeones Cup titles. Mexican titans Tigres UANL are the only two-time winners.
- 2024: Columbus Crew 1 (4), Club América 1 (5)
- 2023: LAFC 0 (2), Tigres UNAL 0 (4)
- 2022: New York City FC 2, Atlas FC 0
- 2021: Columbus Crew 2, Cruz Azul 0
- 2019: Atlanta United 3, Club América 2
- 2018: Toronto FC 1, Tigres UANL 3
Campeones Cup wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, California
How LA got here
LA won MLS Cup 2024 last December, triumphing 2-1 over the New York Red Bulls in front of a sold-out home crowd.
That marked the Galaxy's record sixth time raising the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
2025 season
Head coach Greg Vanney’s side has struggled to replicate last year's form amid injuries and squad turnover. They sit last in the Western Conference (24 points; 5W-17L-9D) and are eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
Outside of MLS play, the Galaxy made a deep run in Leagues Cup this summer. They beat Orlando City in the Third-Place Match to secure a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.
Key players
- Marco Reus: The former Borussia Dortmund star has been LA's attacking focal point when healthy, contributing 5g/9a in 21 games.
- Gabriel Pec: The Brazilian winger was a big reason behind the Galaxy's MLS Cup 2024 title, erupting for 30 goal contributions (16g/14a) en route to Newcomer of the Year honors.
- Joseph Paintsil: LA's other wing is manned by the Ghanaian international, who has a team-high nine goals this season.
- Maya Yoshida: The veteran center back and former Japan international has offered stability amid a challenging 2025 season.
How Toluca got here
Toluca won the 2025 Clausura and defeated Club América, 3-1, in the Campeón de Campeones final.
Los Diablos Rojos, who have 11th LIGA MX titles, also finished second in last year's Apertura behind winners Cruz Azul.
2025 season
Through 11 matches, Toluca lead the Apertura standings with 25 points. They're ahead of second-place CF Monterrey on goal differential.
Earlier this year, head coach Antonio Mohamed's side reached the Leagues Cup quarterfinals before falling to Orlando City in penalty kicks.
Key players
- Alexis Vega: One of the most dangerous attackers in LIGA MX, Vega is Toluca's game-changer. The Mexican international is off to a hot start with 2g/7a in nine league matches.
- Paulinho: The Portuguese striker won the Balón de Oro as LIGA MX's top scorer. He starred in Leagues Cup this summer with four goals, the second-most of any player.
- Jesús Gallardo: Toluca's left flank is always a threat thanks to the El Tri veteran, who can line up as an attacking wingback or in an advanced role.
- Marcel Ruiz: The do-everything midfielder helps the attacking talent shine, whether it's dictating tempo or putting out fires in defense.