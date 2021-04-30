Cade Cowell's breakout performance is "just the beginning" for San Jose homegrown

That pass would have been an eye-catching, highlight-reel play had it come from one of the league's leading No. 10s, never mind a 17-year-old forward from Ceres, California. Matt Doyle said on Extratime that the only American man he can recall hitting a pass of that type and quality was US men's national team legend Landon Donovan. With social media still gushing over Cowell's assist, the rising talent added a goal of his own 10 minutes later. It was among the top performances of Week 2 in MLS.

Just 10 seconds, a few touches and one sublime outside-of-the-foot through ball to Cristian Espinoza later, the Quakes doubled their lead in what finished as a 3-1 victory .

FC Dallas were searching for an equalizer against the San Jose Earthquakes last Saturday before the corner kick got headed away. The ball fell seemingly harmlessly to homegrown Cade Cowell about five yards outside his own penalty box, loosely surrounded by four defenders.

From the outside, it's easy to admire Cowell's physical attributes at his young age. His speed, quickness and strength jump off the page. It's easy to admire his hair, too, from a distance. But those inside the club talk about his mentality, not his physical or technical talents, nor flowing blonde hair, before anything else. His work rate, dedication to the process, desire and drive to improve.

"That's what excites me a lot about him," head coach Matias Almeyda said through a translator. "I talk to him often. He's a humble player. Humble from his heart. He listens, he wants to learn, he asks questions. That makes me think he's going to be a great player. But you have to understand this takes time."

Almeyda has long held a reputation for developing young players throughout his managerial career's various stops. He's no stranger to handing out debuts, nor is he unfamiliar with the hype that comes with strong performances by teenagers. He and his staff are ready to be patient with Cowell and, at times, shield him from the limelight with his best interests at heart.

“Matias has been the best thing for me," Cowell said. "I scored a goal and assist last game and he’s the first one to congratulate me, but the next day he’s watching video with me, showing where I can press better and fix things to make me go higher levels. He’s really awesome. He lets me make a million mistakes but have the freedom to be the player I am. He’s awesome.”