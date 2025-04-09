Bundesliga to St. Louis CITY: Marcel Hartel makes "perfect decision"

Last spring, Marcel Hartel reached perhaps his greatest soccer achievement, helping FC St. Pauli secure promotion to the German Bundesliga after more than a decade of toil in the second division.

“I had the most success in my whole career, played my best season there,” Hartel explained in a recent one-on-one conversation with MLSsoccer.com. “I was a leader in the team, I was second captain in the team. I had a very good relationship to everybody in the whole club, and also to the supporters – I had a big, big relationship to the big supporters who come also to the away games, and am also in contact still with them.

Having never before scored more than five times in a single campaign, Hartel finished 2023-24 with 17 goals and 13 assists, the most goal contributions in the 2. Bundesliga that year. The hard-running playmaker from Cologne had become a fan favorite at the Millerntor-Stadion and should be integral, it seemed, to St. Pauli’s hopes of surviving in the top flight among giants like Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

A 3-1 win over Osnabrück on May 12 clinched a long-sought breakthrough for the passionately-supported Hamburg “cult” club, Hartel scoring the third goal to spark euphoria among the punks, mavericks, leftists and other faithful who proudly embrace their identity as ‘the rebels of German football,’ en route to his best-ever season.

New ambitions across the pond

Yet he, his wife Maike and their young daughter Maliah found themselves at a crossroads in life.

Marcel had played out his St. Pauli contract and was a free agent. The ‘Kiezkicker’ sought to re-sign him for the Bundesliga voyage ahead, and he also reportedly fielded interest from UEFA Champions League clubs. But none of it quite connected with what he and Maike felt was needed for their next chapter.

“I had a three-year contract, and after two years, if St. Pauli came to me a bit earlier, I think maybe the chance will be bigger that I signed before that,” recalled Hartel. “We sat on it, we sat together, also with St. Pauli – we had a good, open conversation, and we were honest to each other. We said, we are too far away from each other.

“I spent the whole of my life, my career, in Germany, different cities in Germany,” he added. “And we made this decision together to look forward to see something new, to a new country.”

Hartel’s mind was drawn to the idea of a completely new adventure much further afield. The Columbus Crew had made a strong push for his signature, but the deal fell apart in its final stages, allowing St. Louis CITY SC and their German sporting director, Lutz Pfannenstiel, to step in with what was reportedly a bigger contract offer that made Hartel STL’s third Designated Player.

Now, Hartel wears CITY’s magenta, Maike has connected with the club’s extensive network of German families and Maliah, who turned two a few months ago, is flashing some American flavor as she grows up in the Arch City.

“I had the conversation with Lutz and it was an amazing conversation. I meet the city for a couple of days, and then makes my decision very easy,” explained Marcel. “And so far, now I'm here, I think eight or nine months, and I have to say, it was the perfect, perfect decision for me and my family.

“My daughter fits pretty well here. She started going to preschool, she's learning English – she's also coming home now with some English words, which is unbelievable. And my wife’s feeling well, so it was a very good decision.”

STL will welcome the Crew to Energizer Park for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire this weekend (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+), and it’s tempting to ponder what the respective teams would look like if Hartel’s 2024 had played out a bit differently. Could he have been the difference-maker to enable Columbus to defend their 2023 MLS Cup crown?

Hartel himself doesn’t feel compelled to spend much time on questions like that. St. Louis is home now, and the slick-passing Crew are just another opponent to study – though he enjoyed coach Wilfried Nancy’s company when the two crossed paths at MLS Media Day in Miami over the winter.

“Columbus, it's a very good team. I saw a lot of games from them, very good ball possession team,” he said. “I also met the coach, Nancy, on MLS shooting day, he was a very good guy, and yeah, they do a very good job. But I think we face a similar opponent this season against San Diego, they also played similar [to] Columbus, and there we play 0-0 … Columbus is very good with the ball, but I think we can hurt them.”