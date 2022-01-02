MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Bryan Reynolds loan deal? Anderlecht meeting with AS Roma

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Belgian club RSC Anderlecht are in Italy to meet with AS Roma over a potential loan move for US men's national team fullback Bryan Reynolds, MLSsoccer.com has learned.

No deal is yet being finalized with other clubs still hoping to land Reynolds on loan, including Anderlecht's rivals Club Brugge. Reynolds nearly joined Brugge last winter before Roma sealed an $8.5 million deal with FC Dallas for the rising talent.

Reynolds, 20, has found playing time hard to come by under manager Jose Mourinho, who arrived this summer and is notoriously tough on young players. Reynolds has played just one minute in Serie A this season and made one appearance in the UEFA Conference League, a third-tier European competition. Roma currently sit sixth in the league this year during Mourinho's first campaign.

After arriving in Italy last winter, Reynolds made five Serie A appearances in the second half of the season.

Anderlecht are currently third in the Belgian league table, with Brugge in second. Former New England Revolution winger and Canadian international Tajon Buchanan just joined Brugge on January 1.

Reynolds originally signed his homegrown contract with Dallas in 2017 and started just 15 MLS matches before making the move to Roma, as Juventus, Brugge and other clubs were chasing his signature. A winger during his youth, Reynolds only converted to right back a few years ago and needs first-team minutes to realize that vast potential. A move to Belgium would give him that opportunity to develop further at a high level.

The right back has two appearances with the senior USMNT, the most recent of which in December when they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1-0.

