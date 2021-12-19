Recap: USA 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

The US men's national team closed out 2021 on a high note, as a late game-winner from Colorado Rapids homegrown Cole Bassett delivered the Yanks a 1-0 victory over 10-man Bosnia and Herzegovina in the international friendly between the sides at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday .

Playing in their final match before the January window of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, the Yanks struggled to get much going in the attack throughout the night, but managed to avoid what would have been a disappointing 0-0 draw thanks to Bassett's late rebound finish for his first international goal.

The match took a turn in the first half when Bosnia and Herzegovina's Amar Begic was given a straight red in the 40th minute for a studs-up tackle to US midfielder Kellyn Acosta's ankle, giving the USMNT a man advantage for the rest of the match.

The Yanks had two notable chances in the first half before the sending off, first in the 14th minute when Brooks Lennon sent in a cross for Ricardo Pepi that the FC Dallas forward couldn't quite redirect into the net. Seattle Sounders winger Jordan Morris also had a clean look on goal on a 31st-minute header, but saw the attempt denied by a kick-save from Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper Nikola Cetkovic.