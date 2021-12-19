Recap: USA 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

The US men's national team closed out 2021 on a high note, as a late game-winner from Colorado Rapids homegrown Cole Bassett delivered the Yanks a 1-0 victory over 10-man Bosnia and Herzegovina in the international friendly between the sides at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday .
Playing in their final match before the January window of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, the Yanks struggled to get much going in the attack throughout the night, but managed to avoid what would have been a disappointing 0-0 draw thanks to Bassett's late rebound finish for his first international goal.
The match took a turn in the first half when Bosnia and Herzegovina's Amar Begic was given a straight red in the 40th minute for a studs-up tackle to US midfielder Kellyn Acosta's ankle, giving the USMNT a man advantage for the rest of the match.
The Yanks had two notable chances in the first half before the sending off, first in the 14th minute when Brooks Lennon sent in a cross for Ricardo Pepi that the FC Dallas forward couldn't quite redirect into the net. Seattle Sounders winger Jordan Morris also had a clean look on goal on a 31st-minute header, but saw the attempt denied by a kick-save from Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper Nikola Cetkovic.
The match would stay scoreless until its waning moments, when Bassett finally broke through for the decisive tally. The 20-year-old attacker pounced on the rebound after an initial shot was spilled in front of goal, allowing for an easy tap-in that sealed the result.
Goals
- 89' - USA - Cole Bassett
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This was by no means the cleanest performance for the US, but the final result nonetheless bookends what has been a successful year for the program on the whole. The focus now turns back to World Cup Qualifying, where the USMNT is currently second on the Concacaf Octagonal table with everything to play for ahead of the fast-approaching January window.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The match looked destined to end in a scoreless draw until Bassett came through with this clutch winner.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Bassett gets the honors for the late winner, which allowed for a positive first impression in his first senior-team appearance as he looks to make a case for future call-ups.
Next Up
- USA: Thursday, January 27 vs. El Salvador | 7:30 pm ET | Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Final Round