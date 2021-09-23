MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Bryan Reynolds likely set for winter loan with minutes scarce under Jose Mourinho at AS Roma

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Bryan Reynolds and Roma logo

It's been nearly nine months since Bryan Reynolds made a club-record move from FC Dallas to AS Roma, as first reported by MLSsoccer.com. Playing time hasn't been easy to come by for the rising US international fullback at one of Italy's biggest clubs.

Reynolds is likely headed for a loan in January, a source told MLSsoccer.com, barring a drastic change in fortunes, with the fullback ostensibly low on Jose Mourinho's depth chart.

The 20-year-old has played a combined two minutes of Roma's eight matches this season and has been left out of the matchday squad twice in all competitions. He was also was an unused sub in their first Europa Conference League group stage game, a new third-tier continental competition in which bigger clubs like Roma and Tottenham would be expected to opt for much younger squads.

After Reynolds' lone league appearance this season, in which he played a minute in Roma's 2-1 win over Sassuolo on September 12, Mourinho lamented his lack of options.

“We don't have the changes of the other teams like Inter. Reynolds is a kid," Mourinho told media. "I put Reynolds because he was the only full-back, if [Roger] Ibanez had been on the bench I would have put him but he wasn't there."

Not exactly a ringing endorsement. Mourinho, known for preferring veteran players over developing younger talents, took over at Roma this summer and wasn't in charge when Reynolds was signed last winter.

“It’s a great experience," Reynolds said of working under Mourinho on an Instagram Q&A ran by New Balance over the summer. "He motivates every single one of us. He makes all of us work extremely hard and the whole team benefits from it. I am really happy I get to work with him.”

After making his debut in March of last season, Reynolds made five Serie A appearances, including three starts.

Reynolds was signed with the view of needing some further development before being ready to consistently play for one of Italy's biggest clubs, as he started just 15 MLS matches and is relatively new to being a fullback after converting from winger when he played most of his youth career. He needs game time to realize that vast potential.

Roma currently sit fourth in Serie A after five matches played, with four wins and a loss.

