Bryan Acosta, Ezequiel Barco fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Following Week 28 of the 2021 MLS season, two players have been issued fines by the MLS Disciplinary Committee.
Barco simulation/embellishment
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 51st minute of Atlanta’s match against Inter Miami CF on Sept. 29.
The midfielder has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Acosta failure to leave field in timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Dallas midfielder Bryan Acosta guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 52nd minute of Dallas’ match against Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 29.
The midfielder has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.