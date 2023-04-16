Bruce Arena: "Phony baloney" calls frustrate New England at Columbus

Bruce Arena was upset for much of the second half and stoppage time of the New England Revolution ’s 1-1 draw at the Columbus Crew , frustrated by critical officiating decisions.

The Revs head coach/sporting director's displeasure continued into Saturday's post-match press conference after the visitors conceded an equalizer by Crew homegrown midfielder Sean Zawadzki deep into second-half stoppage time.

"I think our guys did a good job, played real hard," Arena said of his team. "I think game management by the officiating crew and the VAR at the was very poor. They scored, on my watch, in the 98th minute, so I'm disappointed with all of that. It’s that simple."

The first talking point came in the 65th minute when Dylan Borrero was sent off by referee Chris Penso for a second bookable offense, reducing the Revs to 10 men seven minutes after they took a 1-0 lead on a Milos Degenek own goal, set up by Borrero's cross.

"He's a young, immature player and you're in a game with a referee that's probably immature as well," Arena said of the Colombian international and Penso. "I think the yellow card for dissent, a strong referee doesn't give that. The yellow card for the foul was clear. No question about that.