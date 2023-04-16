Bruce Arena: "Phony baloney" calls frustrate New England at Columbus

Bruce Arena was upset for much of the second half and stoppage time of the New England Revolution’s 1-1 draw at the Columbus Crew, frustrated by critical officiating decisions.
The Revs head coach/sporting director's displeasure continued into Saturday's post-match press conference after the visitors conceded an equalizer by Crew homegrown midfielder Sean Zawadzki deep into second-half stoppage time.
"I think our guys did a good job, played real hard," Arena said of his team. "I think game management by the officiating crew and the VAR at the was very poor. They scored, on my watch, in the 98th minute, so I'm disappointed with all of that. It’s that simple."
The first talking point came in the 65th minute when Dylan Borrero was sent off by referee Chris Penso for a second bookable offense, reducing the Revs to 10 men seven minutes after they took a 1-0 lead on a Milos Degenek own goal, set up by Borrero's cross.
"He's a young, immature player and you're in a game with a referee that's probably immature as well," Arena said of the Colombian international and Penso. "I think the yellow card for dissent, a strong referee doesn't give that. The yellow card for the foul was clear. No question about that.
"[Borrero] has to grow up. He’s still a young player. He has to mature."
Red Card: D. Borrero vs. CLB, 65'
Then there was the lengthy stoppage near the end of regulation for a Video Review check on a possible Andrew Farrell handball in the box. Ultimately, no penalty kick was called on the Revs' veteran center back.
"If they are going to use their phony baloney standard of clear and obvious, why would it take that long to decide it's not a foul?," Arena said. "It was obviously not clear and obvious if it takes you that long to come to that conclusion. Unless they see it otherwise. A poor job by the VAR."
Fourth official Meghan Mullen showed five additional minutes, but Zawadzki’s tying goal came in the 98th minute, the final straw for Arena, who was shown a post-match yellow card.
"I don't know why I got a yellow card at the end of the game," Arena said. "The fourth official was pretty useless the entire game and for some reason, she then voiced her opinion 98-and-a-half minutes into the game."
New England extend their unbeaten streak to five matches with the draw and did so at Lower.com Field in a meeting of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, a feat even a frustrated Arena appreciated. Given other results, New England finish Matchday 8 atop the East (leapfrogging FC Cincinnati).
"MLS has grown to a point where there's great soccer stadiums, great fan bases," Arena said. "Playing on the road is challenging, give them credit, a superb atmosphere, a beautiful stadium, great support in the stands and that makes it really difficult for the visiting team. So give them a lot of credit."
Goal: S. Zawadzki vs. NE, 90+8'