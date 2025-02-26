Vancouver Whitecaps sign Brian White to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed striker Brian White to a contract extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Wednesday.
White, 29, is Vancouver's leading goalscorer in their MLS era with 55 goals across all competitions. He joined the club in a June 2021 trade from New York Red Bulls and has formed a fearsome partnership with Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld.
"Brian represents exactly the type of player that defines the identity of the team that we have been building over the past several years," said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster.
"He is both relentless and humble in his pursuit of excellence, working as hard as any player you will find, and he is always finding ways to improve himself. His numbers, which are impressive in their own right, only begin to tell the story of what Brian has brought to our club. We are thrilled to have him committed as we continue to push towards our collective goals."
White has 81 goals in 226 professional appearances, having turned pro via the 2018 SuperDraft as a Red Bulls' first-round selection. He's won three Canadian Championship titles with Vancouver and helped RBNY win a Supporters' Shield.
White has played in three US men's national team matches. He scored in a January 2025 friendly vs. Costa Rica.
"Vancouver has become a second home, and it’s special to be a part of this club and this community,” said White.
"The fans have always voiced their support not only for myself but the entire team, and that motivates us to always strive higher. We’ll continue to push to make history together. I will continue giving everything I can to bring success to Vancouver."
