Vancouver Whitecaps sign Brian White to contract extension

White, 29, is Vancouver's leading goalscorer in their MLS era with 55 goals across all competitions. He joined the club in a June 2021 trade from New York Red Bulls and has formed a fearsome partnership with Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld .

"Brian represents exactly the type of player that defines the identity of the team that we have been building over the past several years," said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster.

"He is both relentless and humble in his pursuit of excellence, working as hard as any player you will find, and he is always finding ways to improve himself. His numbers, which are impressive in their own right, only begin to tell the story of what Brian has brought to our club. We are thrilled to have him committed as we continue to push towards our collective goals."