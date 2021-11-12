Brian White explains Vancouver's turnaround and the magic of Vanni Sartini

Along with stumping for teammate Ryan Gauld for MLS Newcomer of the Year honors, White credited interim manager Vanni Sartini for instilling belief in the squad. Sartini has become a popular figure on MLS social media for his fiery locker room speeches and his heart-on-his-sleeve persona. The Italian's enthusiasm manifests itself in how the Whitecaps play, White said.

"I think pretty much what you see is what you get, even behind closed doors," White said of Sartini. "He's very exuberant, he's very excited and he's really fun to play for because you see the energy, the emotion he puts into it. He puts belief and passion into those speeches, so it really makes it easy for guys to go out and give their all for him. I think you can see that when we go out and play. To get these results against some of these bigger top-of-the-table teams has been a clear picture of what he's been able to do with us."