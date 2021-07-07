Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It’s a nice little storyline"

The Seattle Sounders are chasing history tonight, looking to set an MLS record with 13 matches unbeaten to start the season when they host Houston Dynamo FC (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at a completely open Lumen Field.

Schmetzer would rather gain the most points from a stretch of games as possible, even if it means suffering a few losses on the way.

But if you were expecting that to be a focal point for head coach Brian Schmetzer as he addresses his team, think again.

“I mean it’s a nice little storyline, but I would have much rather taken three points against Vancouver,” he said, referring to a 2-2 draw against the Whitecaps, one of four draws in the last six matches. “You can do the math, if you have five games and you win two and you lose three that’s six right, instead of five points from five draws? I mean, there’s different ways to slice that.”

There is one record, though, Schmetzer is particularly proud to have accomplished.