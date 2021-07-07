Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It’s a nice little storyline"

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

The Seattle Sounders are chasing history tonight, looking to set an MLS record with 13 matches unbeaten to start the season when they host Houston Dynamo FC (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at a completely open Lumen Field.

But if you were expecting that to be a focal point for head coach Brian Schmetzer as he addresses his team, think again.

“We’re not messaging anything like that,” Schmetzer told media Tuesday at Starfire Sports Complex.

Schmetzer would rather gain the most points from a stretch of games as possible, even if it means suffering a few losses on the way.

“I mean it’s a nice little storyline, but I would have much rather taken three points against Vancouver,” he said, referring to a 2-2 draw against the Whitecaps, one of four draws in the last six matches. “You can do the math, if you have five games and you win two and you lose three that’s six right, instead of five points from five draws? I mean, there’s different ways to slice that.”

There is one record, though, Schmetzer is particularly proud to have accomplished.

“The Sounders have a lot of records. The one I might be most proud of is from 2009 to now we’ve got the most points than any other team,” Schmetzer said. “Now you shorten that and the Atlantas and LAFCs, when they jumped into the league, I get it. But from that group of teams that were there in ’09 — some good teams there — we’ve collected the most points. Those are some of the bigger statistical things I like to keep track of.”

Seattle Sounders FC

