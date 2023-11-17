Matchday

Brazil vs. Argentina: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi's last game of the year has the potential to be one of his biggest, as Argentina visit Brazil for a vital World Cup qualifier between South America's top two heavyweights.

How to watch and stream

  • Telemundo, FuboTV

When

  • Tuesday, Nov. 21 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Where

  • Estadio Maracanã | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

All eyes will be on the mythical Estadio Maracanã Tuesday night for one of world soccer's greatest national team rivalries.

Between their eight World Cups (five for Brazil, three for Argentina) and 24 Copa América titles (15 for Argentina, nine for Brazil), Seleção and La Albiceleste are undisputed kings of Conmebol.

Still, both sides are coming off surprise losses in the previous matchday: Brazil fell 2-1 at Colombia, while Argentina suffered a 2-0 home loss to Uruguay.

Brazil logo
Brazil

It's been far from smooth sailing in the current qualifying cycle for Brazil, who are winless in their last three games, including Wednesday's loss at Colombia.

With his team currently fifth in the Conmebol standings, the pressure is increasingly building on interim head coach Fernando Diniz to turn things around with none other than Argentina coming to town.

The last time both sides met at the Maracanã was in the 2021 Copa América final, which Argentina won 1-0 on Ángel Di María's lone goal.

Argentina logo
Argentina

Messi went the full 90 in Wednesday's setback against Uruguay, Argentina's first loss of 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 came close to leveling the score in the second half with a free kick that bounced off the crossbar.

Despite the result, Lionel Scaloni's men remain atop the Conmebol standings with 12 points after five matches (4W-1L-0D record).

Following Tuesday's match, Messi will take time off after a historic first half-year in Major League Soccer with Miami. He'll rejoin his Herons teammates in the coming weeks as the 2024 preseason kicks off.

