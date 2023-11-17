Brazil vs. Argentina: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi 's last game of the year has the potential to be one of his biggest, as Argentina visit Brazil for a vital World Cup qualifier between South America's top two heavyweights.

Still, both sides are coming off surprise losses in the previous matchday: Brazil fell 2-1 at Colombia, while Argentina suffered a 2-0 home loss to Uruguay.

Between their eight World Cups (five for Brazil, three for Argentina) and 24 Copa América titles (15 for Argentina, nine for Brazil), Seleção and La Albiceleste are undisputed kings of Conmebol.

All eyes will be on the mythical Estadio Maracanã Tuesday night for one of world soccer's greatest national team rivalries.

It's been far from smooth sailing in the current qualifying cycle for Brazil, who are winless in their last three games, including Wednesday's loss at Colombia.

With his team currently fifth in the Conmebol standings, the pressure is increasingly building on interim head coach Fernando Diniz to turn things around with none other than Argentina coming to town.