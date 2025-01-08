Brandon Vazquez envisions "bright, bright future" with Austin FC

But he’d never had a moment quite like the one that greeted him outside the Fairmont Hotel in chilly downtown Austin on Monday night.

It all started with daily early-morning commutes from his family’s home in Chula Vista, California across the US-Mexico border to academy sessions at Club Tijuana in his adolescence. And it later led him to Atlanta United , FC Cincinnati and points across MLS, with key stops in Chile for a FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he was the United States’ leading scorer in a side that featured future stars like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Alex Zendejas almost a decade ago, and CF Monterrey, where he spent the past year battling tenaciously for playing time on arguably the most talent-rich, expensively-assembled squad in the Western Hemisphere.

“Yeah, that was unbelievable,” he told MLSsoccer.com in a one-on-one conversation a day later. “Walking out, all the fans singing and cheering and dancing; I got to take photos with everybody, and it was great. It was amazing.”

One sleep before the big striker was officially unveiled as Austin FC ’s club-record signing , a reported $10 million transfer from Rayados which has instantly transformed the vibes around the Verde’s offseason, he was serenaded by flocks of adoring supporters who served up the same drums, horns, flares and songs they use to turn Q2 Stadium into a noisy spectacle on gamedays.

“Man, sometimes I have to take a step back from my position right now, from living in the moment, and just look at the whole picture, and it's like, wow, it's incredible. It's incredible. It's been an insane journey. It's been really complicated, it's had its ups and its downs, and I'm just grateful to be here.”

“No, I don't think so. I don't think so,” said Vazquez after a moment’s thought. “Monterrey’s fans are crazy in the aspect of, like, at the games there's flares and smoke and chanting and it's a crazy atmosphere. But no, I never got the chance to really connect with them like I did with the fans last night.

He won an MLS Cup and a US Open Cup in ATL; a Supporters’ Shield and a Best XI nod in Cincy. Yet across his winding soccer journey to this point, the 26-year-old couldn’t recall anything quite like it.

Even Pollo, the luminous green rubber chicken rendered a fan talisman in a manifestation of the city’s treasured “Keep Austin Weird” ethos, made an appearance, tossed into Vazquez’s hands as he greeted the crowd and expressed his gratitude, a grin plastered across his face.

Return to the States

That fervent welcome, and the huge expectations underlying it, explain much about why Vazquez is crossing the border once again for the next phase of his career.

He spent so much of the past decade, including and especially those two seasons in Nuevo León, grinding for every minute, to prove himself – again – capable of being the centerpiece of a top-tier attack.

A $7.5 million move like the one he made from Cincinnati to Rayados last winter would seem to underline his value. Yet he was back in the upstart’s role among a constellation of attacking talent at mighty Monterrey, a wealthy club where fans and management alike expect victory, preferably in style, every time out. He will unquestionably be The Man for ATX, a young club desperate to climb back into the MLS elite, a level they’ve tasted in just one of their four seasons to date.

“I enjoyed playing down in Mexico a lot. The team was great, the stadium was great, the talent was great. But yes, this opportunity came up at Austin, I saw how much interest they had in me, how much they valued me,” said Vazquez.

“Going to play in Mexico this past year was definitely an experience,” he explained. “I really enjoyed it. It was a great group of guys that I had there at Rayados. The training facilities were great, their whole staff was amazing. The stadium was incredible, it's world-famous, it's beautiful, it looks like a UFO. I was very grateful to be there and get that experience and keep growing as a player and as a person. I think it's important to get these experiences so that you just keep growing as an athlete, as a person, as a professional, and I feel like I captured that a lot down there. I enjoyed my moment there, but I thought ultimately I wanted to be back here, and this situation was just perfect for me.”

He knows that the passion of those adoring fans can cut in both directions, that both his price tag and the underperformance of the strikers who came before him in central Texas raises the stakes. It’s just the kind of situation he hungered for over those lean years as an up-and-comer at Xolos and ATLUTD.

“I don't mind the pressure. I put the pressure on myself, to be honest, probably more than anybody else. And sometimes that can be good, sometimes not so good, but at the end of the day, I know my qualities, and I know what I can bring to the team,” he said.