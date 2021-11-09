Bracket Challenge: Experts predict who'll win MLS Cup 2021

Who will lift MLS Cup on Dec. 11?
It's a simple question that MLSsoccer.com experts sought to answer, identifying contenders from the Eastern Conference and Western Conference that are in hot pursuit of silverware.
Check out predictions from The Call Up and Extratime co-hosts below, and be sure to enter your own Bracket Challenge and compete for the chance to take home a cool $10k or some great gear from MLSstore.com. Lock in your bracket before Round One games begin Nov. 20!
Calen Carr prediction
- Eastern Conference winner: Nashville SC
- Western Conference winner: Colorado Rapids
- MLS Cup winner: Nashville SC
Susannah Collins prediction
- Eastern Conference winner: Nashville SC
- Western Conference winner: Portland Timbers
- MLS Cup winner: Nashville SC
Charlie Davies prediction
- Eastern Conference winner: New England Revolution
- Western Conference winner: Seattle Sounders
- MLS Cup winner: New England Revolution
David Gass prediction
- Eastern Conference winner: New England Revolution
- Western Conference winner: Seattle Sounders
- MLS Cup winner: New England Revolution
Jillian Sakovits prediction
- Eastern Conference winner: Atlanta United
- Western Conference winner: Seattle Sounders
- MLS Cup winner: Atlanta United
Andrew Wiebe prediction
- Eastern Conference winner: New England Revolution
- Western Conference winner: Seattle Sounders
- MLS Cup winner: New England Revolution