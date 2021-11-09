Bracket Challenge: Experts predict who'll win MLS Cup 2021

It's a simple question that MLSsoccer.com experts sought to answer, identifying contenders from the Eastern Conference and Western Conference that are in hot pursuit of silverware.

Check out predictions from The Call Up and Extratime co-hosts below, and be sure to enter your own Bracket Challenge and compete for the chance to take home a cool $10k or some great gear from MLSstore.com. Lock in your bracket before Round One games begin Nov. 20!