Bob Bradley discusses Brian Rodriguez's LAFC future

Uruguay international winger Brian Rodriguez is technically an LAFC player once again after his loan to UD Almeria expired, but speculation persists around his future.

Rodriguez had a purchase clause in his loan to the Spanish second tier club that would have been automatically triggered if they were promoted to La Liga. Almeria fell in the promotion playoffs.

He is not yet back with LAFC, as he joined Uruguay for the Copa America. With the summer transfer window opening soon in Europe, Rodriguez may have played his last game for the club, if the right offer comes along.

If not, head coach Bob Bradley would be excited for his return.

“There is no update,” Bradley told media on a virtual press conference when asked about Rodriguez’s future. “He’s under contract here, so as Copa America finishes up, if we don’t find as an organization a deal that makes sense then we’re excited for Brian to come back.”

Rodriguez, 21, has two goals and seven assists in 26 MLS appearances after joining during the summer of 2019. He has shown flashes of the talent and potential that made him such a highly-rated youngster and rapid advancement to the senior national team, but hasn’t quite reached the consistent level expected.

“From the beginning we’ve spoke of his talent and we believe that there’s a lot more there for him to do here,” Bradley said. “So, no big update other than we’ll wait and see how things play out for the rest of Copa America and then a little bit into the transfer window.”

In the interim, LAFC won’t be lacking attacking talent. Superstar Carlos Vela and reigning Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi are still with the squad. Vela has missed time due to injury this year and the club are being cognizant to manage his workload.

“We’re still on a game by game basis and that will be very important when we have weeks like the one coming up with three matches in a week,” Bradley said. “So, managing his minutes and his load and making sure he can continue the mix between good training sessions and game minutes and trying to build that up.”