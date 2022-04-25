"Big f'ing game": Seattle Sounders enlist Marshawn Lynch for CCL hype video

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

"This is gonna be a big f'ing game!"

That's the rallying cry former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch provided as Seattle Sounders FC's two-legged Concacaf Champions League Final series against Liga MX's Pumas UNAM arrives over the next-week plus.

Seattle play Leg 1 down in Mexico City on Wednesday, before returning to Lumen Field on May 4 for Leg 2 – at which point Lynch expects all seats to be filled for what could be a history-making occasion.

The Sounders' home venue can seat upwards of 72,000 fans, which would be an MLS record for a CCL final after CF Montréal had just over 61,000 fans attend their 2015 final vs. Liga MX's Santos Laguna. Seattle's MLS Cup 2019 win over Toronto FC featured 69,274 fans in attendance.

Lynch's video, which features a surprise appearance from a "tiny f'ing dog," borrows a line from Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer that's become the club's motto heading into the matchup.

To reach this point, Seattle knocked off Motagua (Honduras) in the quarterfinals and Club Leon (Mexico) in the semifinals before beating fellow MLS side NYCFC in the semifinals. The two-time MLS Cup champions have made a final all but one year since 2016, when Schmetzer took over.

This is the fifth time an MLS team has reached the continental tournament's final stage, with Real Salt Lake (2011), Montréal (2015), Toronto (2018) and LAFC (2020) all falling to Mexican foes. But with Lynch noting "we about to make history," perhaps a new chapter arrives in the Pacific Northwest.

Lynch, of course, made his name in Seattle as one of the most beloved Seahawks ever, endearing himself to fans with his physical running style and affable personality off the field. With the Seahawks, the man affectionately known as "Beast Mode" ran for over 1,000 yards in four different seasons and helped the team win Super Bowl XLVIII.

Seattle Sounders FC CONCACAF Champions League
More News
More News
LAFC sign forward Nathan Ordaz as homegrown player
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign forward Nathan Ordaz as homegrown player
"Big f'ing game": Seattle Sounders enlist Marshawn Lynch for CCL hype video

"Big f'ing game": Seattle Sounders enlist Marshawn Lynch for CCL hype video
San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza named Week 8 Player of the Week
Player of the Week

San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza named Week 8 Player of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 8
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 8
Team of the Week presented by Audi: New coach bumps power DC United, San Jose Earthquakes in Week 8

Team of the Week presented by Audi: New coach bumps power DC United, San Jose Earthquakes in Week 8
Jesse Marsch, Patrick Vieira take Hudson River Derby to Crystal Palace-Leeds United clash
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Jesse Marsch, Patrick Vieira take Hudson River Derby to Crystal Palace-Leeds United clash
More News
Video
Video
Texas Derby Madness, Late Comebacks, and MORE | MLS Review Show
25:54

Texas Derby Madness, Late Comebacks, and MORE | MLS Review Show
Lod puts a defender on skates and Taxi has arrived! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:35

Lod puts a defender on skates and Taxi has arrived! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Missed red card on San Jose's Nathan? Atlanta, SKC robbed of PKs?
2:11
Instant Replay

Missed red card on San Jose's Nathan? Atlanta, SKC robbed of PKs?
Every Single Goal in Week 8!
17:05

Every Single Goal in Week 8!
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!