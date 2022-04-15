Betting Odds: Charlotte's Karol Swiderski mounting Golden Boot challenge

Oddsmakers currently view the competition for the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi as a largely four-horse race – including an MLS newcomer.

After an excellent start to life in MLS, Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski has emerged as the third-favorite for the league's top scoring honor, according to futures odds from BetMGM heading into Week 7.

Swiderski has scored four goals in his first six MLS appearances, including two each in wins over the New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati.

The top 10 contenders – per BetMGM – and their current betting odds are listed below. Remember, +450 odds represent that a bettor would make $450 of profit if they win a wager of $100.