Betting Odds: Charlotte's Karol Swiderski mounting Golden Boot challenge

Oddsmakers currently view the competition for the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi as a largely four-horse race – including an MLS newcomer.
After an excellent start to life in MLS, Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski has emerged as the third-favorite for the league's top scoring honor, according to futures odds from BetMGM heading into Week 7.
Swiderski has scored four goals in his first six MLS appearances, including two each in wins over the New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati.
The top two contenders remain in Southern California. LAFC's Carlos Vela remains the favorite to win the honor for the second time at +450 odds, and the LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is just behind him at +650 odds. Chicharito is currently tied atop the league leaderboard on five goals along with FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira and Cincy's Brandon Vazquez.
The top 10 contenders – per BetMGM – and their current betting odds are listed below. Remember, +450 odds represent that a bettor would make $450 of profit if they win a wager of $100.
One interesting note: Only four of those currently within the oddsmakers' top 10 enter as one of the league's current top 10 goal scorers. They are Chicharito, Swiderski, Vela and the Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan.
STATS: Top scorers in MLS
|
Player (Team)
|
Goals
|
Odds
|
1. Carlos Vela (LAFC)
|
4
|
+450
|
2. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (LA)
|
5
|
+650
|
3. Karol Swiderski (CLT)
|
4
|
+1100
|
4. Josef Martinez (ATL)
|
2
|
+1200
|
5. Ola Kamara (DC)
|
2
|
+1800
|
6. Lucas Zelarayan (CLB)
|
4
|
+1850
|
T7. Raul Ruidiaz (SEA)
|
0
|
+2200
|
T7. Gonzalo Higuain (MIA)
|
2
|
+2200
|
T7. Kacper Przybylko (CHI)
|
2
|
+2200
|
T10. Adam Buksa (NE)
|
0
|
+2500
|
T10. Valentin Castellanos (NYC)
|
0
|
+2500
|
T10. Gyasi Zardes (CLB)
|
1
|
+2500
|
T10. Luis Amarilla (MIN)
|
2
|
+2500
|
T10. Cristian Arango (LAFC)
|
1
|
+2500