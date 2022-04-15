Betting odds

Betting Odds: Charlotte's Karol Swiderski mounting Golden Boot challenge

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

22MLS_BettingOdds-CLTkarol

Oddsmakers currently view the competition for the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi as a largely four-horse race – including an MLS newcomer.

After an excellent start to life in MLS, Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski has emerged as the third-favorite for the league's top scoring honor, according to futures odds from BetMGM heading into Week 7.

Swiderski has scored four goals in his first six MLS appearances, including two each in wins over the New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati.

The top two contenders remain in Southern California. LAFC's Carlos Vela remains the favorite to win the honor for the second time at +450 odds, and the LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is just behind him at +650 odds. Chicharito is currently tied atop the league leaderboard on five goals along with FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira and Cincy's Brandon Vazquez.

The top 10 contenders – per BetMGM – and their current betting odds are listed below. Remember, +450 odds represent that a bettor would make $450 of profit if they win a wager of $100.

One interesting note: Only four of those currently within the oddsmakers' top 10 enter as one of the league's current top 10 goal scorers. They are Chicharito, Swiderski, Vela and the Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan.

STATS: Top scorers in MLS

Week 7 – Golden Boot odds, via BetMGM
Player (Team)
Goals
Odds
1. Carlos Vela (LAFC)
4
+450
2. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (LA)
5
+650
3. Karol Swiderski (CLT)
4
+1100
4. Josef Martinez (ATL)
2
+1200
5. Ola Kamara (DC)
2
+1800
6. Lucas Zelarayan (CLB)
4
+1850
T7. Raul Ruidiaz (SEA)
0
+2200
T7. Gonzalo Higuain (MIA)
2
+2200
T7. Kacper Przybylko (CHI)
2
+2200
T10. Adam Buksa (NE)
0
+2500
T10. Valentin Castellanos (NYC)
0
+2500
T10. Gyasi Zardes (CLB)
1
+2500
T10. Luis Amarilla (MIN)
2
+2500
T10. Cristian Arango (LAFC)
1
+2500
Betting odds Karol Swiderski Charlotte FC

Related Stories

2022 MLS Supporters' Shield odds: New York Red Bulls on track for another title?
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Austin FC and FC Dallas gaining before Week 5
Top 5 teams bettors are backing to win MLS Cup 2022
More News
More News
Nashville SC "rolling downhill" as road swing continues at San Jose Earthquakes

Nashville SC "rolling downhill" as road swing continues at San Jose Earthquakes
Betting Odds: Charlotte's Karol Swiderski mounting Golden Boot challenge
Betting odds

Betting Odds: Charlotte's Karol Swiderski mounting Golden Boot challenge
Generation adidas Cup Day 6 recap: James Arteaga's late heroics lift LAFC U-15s past Toronto FC

Generation adidas Cup Day 6 recap: James Arteaga's late heroics lift LAFC U-15s past Toronto FC
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 7 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 7 Positional Rankings
FC Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta talks US soccer culture at GA Cup

FC Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta talks US soccer culture at GA Cup
Room to improve for undefeated Philadelphia Union: “Still lacking that bit of magic in the final third”

Room to improve for undefeated Philadelphia Union: “Still lacking that bit of magic in the final third”
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United U15 vs Tigres U15
1:32

HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United U15 vs Tigres U15
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake U15 vs CF Valencia U15
1:43

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake U15 vs CF Valencia U15
The Sounders have a chance to make MLS HISTORY
1:16:17

The Sounders have a chance to make MLS HISTORY
Shut down! SeatGeek Shutouts leaders in March 2022
0:38

Shut down! SeatGeek Shutouts leaders in March 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!