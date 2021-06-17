Bet on Yourself: Orlando's Chris Mueller to publish motivational book

Mueller, who’s now in his fourth MLS season, is coming off a career year in Orlando as head coach Oscar Pareja steered the Lions to their first Audi MLS Cup Playoff berth. He had 10g/7a in 22 games, leading to his first USMNT call-up. The 24-year-old even bagged two goals and one assist in his international debut, a 6-0 win over El Salvador.