Bet on Yourself: Orlando's Chris Mueller to publish motivational book

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Chris Mueller can now add published author to his resumé.

The Orlando City SC and US men’s national team attacker announced Wednesday that his book, “Bet On Yourself,” will officially get released on July 4. In the meantime, you can join the waitlist at this landing page.

Mueller previously started a book club called Be The Best, where he shares books and advice about life. Aside from challenging himself on the field, he’s dedicated to improving his mentality and mindset through the written word.

“My goal is to inspire you to tune out the noise, rise to the occasion and Bet On Yourself,” Mueller wrote on Twitter.

Mueller, who’s now in his fourth MLS season, is coming off a career year in Orlando as head coach Oscar Pareja steered the Lions to their first Audi MLS Cup Playoff berth. He had 10g/7a in 22 games, leading to his first USMNT call-up. The 24-year-old even bagged two goals and one assist in his international debut, a 6-0 win over El Salvador.

Check out more about Mueller’s book here, with the Lions’ standout clearly making the most of his past year when soccer was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orlando City SC Chris Mueller

