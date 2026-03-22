Best in MLS? Sam Surridge & Nashville SC off to record start

NASHVILLE - You've been warned, MLS: Nashville SC are for real.
Three days after their stunning elimination of Lionel Messi & Inter Miami CF in the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Coyotes emphasized their best-ever start to a season with a 5-0 demolition of Orlando City at GEODIS Park Saturday night.
Surridge's Golden Boot form
Sam Surridge was the star of Saturday night's rout, bagging his fourth career MLS hat-trick. The English DP striker reached seven goals in just four league appearances this season, good for a lead of the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
After his 24 goals finished second to Messi in last year's Golden Boot, Surridge is gunning for the award.
"I think I wanted to carry on the back of last season," he told reporters post-match. "I haven't changed anything I do off the pitch... but I think as a team there's a change, I'd say a change of mentality. We definitely had a great mentality last year, but we want to have a better mindset this season with games like this."
Nashville certainly have been relentless at home. In three matches at GEODIS Park, they've scored 12 goals while conceding just twice, putting teams to the sword in front of the home fans.
"We want that relentless mindset," said Surridge. "We want to give teams no hope when we go ahead."
Supporters' Shield leaders
Nashville, who improved to 4W-0L-1D en route to their third straight win, also finished the night on top of the Supporters' Shield standings.
In addition to Surridge's hat trick, the Coyotes got additional goals from winter signings Cristian Espinoza and Waren Madrigal.
"Every guy in this team is important. Every role that is played is important," said head coach BJ Callaghan. "You saw those guys come off the bench and elevate the way that we played, and took what the game gave us. And so that's what we ask.
"I can't be more proud of those guys stepping on the field and continuing to push."
Bobblehead magic?
Nashville may have discovered the ultimate hack to unlock their superstars. Last season, Hany Mukhtar bagged a pair of assists on a night when the club passed out bobbleheads of their MVP to fans.
On Saturday, it was Surridge's turn in the form of a three-goal performance.
"It's amazing for everyone to come and obviously support the bobblehead and support me and the team," Surridge chuckled. "So yeah, it's a special night.
"I just want more nights like this."