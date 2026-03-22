Best in MLS? Sam Surridge & Nashville SC off to record start

Surridge's Golden Boot form

Sam Surridge was the star of Saturday night's rout, bagging his fourth career MLS hat-trick. The English DP striker reached seven goals in just four league appearances this season, good for a lead of the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

After his 24 goals finished second to Messi in last year's Golden Boot, Surridge is gunning for the award.

"I think I wanted to carry on the back of last season," he told reporters post-match. "I haven't changed anything I do off the pitch... but I think as a team there's a change, I'd say a change of mentality. We definitely had a great mentality last year, but we want to have a better mindset this season with games like this."

Nashville certainly have been relentless at home. In three matches at GEODIS Park, they've scored 12 goals while conceding just twice, putting teams to the sword in front of the home fans.