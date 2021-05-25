Berhalter talks USMNT roster, Daryl Dike absence ahead of Nations League Finals

“It was tough, it really was. Daryl’s here in camp with us, and he'll be here for the duration of the camp. And it's unfortunate that you have to name 23 guys,” said Berhalter from the Swiss Alps, where the USMNT has gathered this week ahead of Sunday’s friendly vs. Switzerland (2 pm ET | ESPN, UniMás, TUDN in US).

Coach Gregg Berhalter framed the snub as a side effect of roster regulations in a Monday conference call with media, lamenting the limitations imposed by Concacaf’s 23-player squad sizes for the CNL semifinals and final.

So what gives with his exclusion from the USMNT roster for next week’s Concacaf Nations League finals ?

From his breakout rookie season with Orlando City to his US men’s national team debut and explosively successful loan stint in the English Championship with Barnsley, the past year or so has been a Cinderella story for Daryl Dike .

As the #USMNT staff gets settled here in 🇨🇭, we took a little break for this view. Excited for players to arrive! ☀️🏔 pic.twitter.com/zSayl0fg0B

Josh Sargent and Jordan Siebatcheu got the nod in the No. 9 role ahead of the Oklahoma native, who netted nine goals to power Barnsley’s unexpected push for promotion into the Premier League but saw his scoring rate cool over the final weeks of their campaign.

“The way we were looking at this whole trip is, we're going to travel with more players because we want to simulate what World Cup qualifying looks like, where you can interchange the 23 each gameday. Here, unfortunately, we’re not able to do that,” explained Berhalter. “Daryl will still be part of the team, he’ll play against Costa Rica [a pre-Gold Cup friendly on June 9]. And when it came down to those particular two [CNL] games, we based it on current form.”

Dike is part of those plans, but his hopes of involvement in the CNL semifinals and/or final were dinged by the numbers game.

A relentless World Cup qualifying schedule is looming, with massive matches and lengthy travel packed into tighter timeframes than ever. So Berhalter and his staff have structured this current international window to replicate that rhythm in preparation.

“Jordan had an outstanding year playing for Young Boys, they won the title running away, he scored a lot of goals. We thought that his movement inside the penalty box was really good, getting on the end of crosses was really good,” said Berhalter. “And Josh is playing at a really high level, he's playing in the Bundesliga every week, he's competing, his minutes this year were off the charts and doing really well.

“So for us it was very difficult, and I had a conversation with Daryl today about it. And it's the hardest thing a coach has to do, is tell a player news like that. But Daryl has a long future with us, and this is just a temporary setback for this tournament, but he's part of the group and he's going to enjoy his time here.”

In general, he explained, the USMNT’s European contingent took precedence for the program’s first activities of a hectic summer, while a more domestic-based squad is expected for the Gold Cup.

“Some of the roster decisions were made based on who's available and what's happening next in the summer. So when in doubt, we leaned on the European guys, because we knew that they're going to need rest and then preparing for [their clubs’] preseason,” said Berhalter, citing Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson by name as players he expects to participate in the Gold Cup.