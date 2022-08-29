Barcelona quality: Riqui Puig’s first LA Galaxy assist sets up Chicharito

“The addition of Riqui, you know, he’s talented, he gave me an amazing assist,” Chicharito said postgame.

The FC Barcelona product, who debuted last weekend after his deadline-day arrival from the LaLiga giants, hit a 40-yard through ball on the turf that sent Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez on a breakaway.

LA hope those moments can be replicated, as the 23-year-old Spaniard joined in early August after stops and starts of becoming an established first-team regular for Barca. He arrives through the 2025 MLS season on a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) deal, though the Spanish side announced they hold a buyback option and 50% on any future sale.

Puig, whose acquisition didn’t require a transfer fee, went the full 90 minutes at New England and notched a team-high nine possessions won alongside three successful dribbles. Consider it a strong building block for the midfielder, who’s arguably among the most talented players in MLS.