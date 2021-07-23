Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders to begin on ESPN2

Coverage of Thursday's match between Austin FC and the Seattle Sounders will now begin on ESPN2 at 9:30 pm ET. Coverage will then switch to ESPN following the conclusion of Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union.
ESPN Deportes will move coverage of Orlando vs. Philadelphia to ESPN3 a few minutes before kickoff of Austin vs. Seattle. In Canada, Austin vs. Seattle will begin on TSN Go and switch to TSN 2 following the conclusion of Orlando vs. Philadelphia.
Kickoff between Orlando and Philadelphia was delayed to 8:25 pm ET due to severe weather in the area.