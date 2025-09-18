Austin FC vs. Nashville SC: 2025 US Open Cup final is set

Austin FC will host Nashville SC in the 2025 US Open Cup final on October 1.
- WHEN: Wednesday, October 1 | 8 pm ET
- WATCH: Paramount+; CBS Sports Network
- WHERE: Q2 Stadium | Austin, TX
The US Open Cup features an all-MLS final for a third straight year, with both clubs seeking a first-ever title. The winner will also book a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
- Round of 32: 3-2 win vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
- Round of 16: 3-1 win vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- Quarterfinals: 2-2 draw vs. San Jose Earthquakes, PK win
- Semifinals: 2-1 win vs. Minnesota United FC
In their first season under head coach Nico Estévez, Austin FC will host the first-ever major final in club history.
The former FC Dallas manager has Verde on pace to return to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup playoffs as they sit seventh in the Western Conference with a game in hand on the two teams trailing them.
Austin booked their spot in the final with a dramatic extra-time victory over Minnesota United FC in the semifinals at Allianz Field, courtesy of a 120th-minute game-winning goal from unlikely hero CJ Fodrey off the bench.
Designated Player Osman Bukari opened the scoring in the semifinal, matching club-record signing Myrto Uzuni with two goals apiece in this year's tournament, while Brad Stuver locked things down in net.
- Round of 32: 1-0 win vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Round of 16: 3-2 win at Orlando City SC
- Quarterfinals: 5-2 win vs. D.C. United
- Semifinals: 3-1 win vs. Philadelphia Union
Similarly, Nashville are also making their first-ever USOC final appearance amid an impressive first full season under manager B.J. Callaghan.
The former US men's national team assistant and interim head coach has the Coyotes chasing a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference that would secure home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Coyotes booked their second-ever final appearance - they lost to Inter Miami CF in Leagues Cup 2023 - by defeating the Philadelphia Union, 3-1, in the semifinals at GEODIS Park.
Sam Surridge, the Golden Boot presented by Audi leader, struck for a hat trick in the semifinals to increase his season total to 26 goals across all competitions.