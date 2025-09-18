Austin FC vs. Nashville SC: 2025 US Open Cup final is set

The US Open Cup features an all-MLS final for a third straight year, with both clubs seeking a first-ever title. The winner will also book a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

In their first season under head coach Nico Estévez, Austin FC will host the first-ever major final in club history.

The former FC Dallas manager has Verde on pace to return to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup playoffs as they sit seventh in the Western Conference with a game in hand on the two teams trailing them.

Austin booked their spot in the final with a dramatic extra-time victory over Minnesota United FC in the semifinals at Allianz Field, courtesy of a 120th-minute game-winning goal from unlikely hero CJ Fodrey off the bench.