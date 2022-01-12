Austin FC SuperDraft pick Kipp Keller draws comparisons to Walker Zimmerman

When the No. 5 overall pick arrived during Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna couldn’t help but feel excited.

“So, those are the two players. I think he’s somewhere between them as players, and they’ve both had very good careers. So that was the comparisons that we were getting and that’s we saw as well.”

“I think you can make comparisons somewhere between a Tim Parker or a Walker Zimmerman from the physicality and someone who really likes to defend and likes the challenge of 1-v-1 defending, defending in the penalty area, is a strong presence, is quicker and faster than you might think as well,” Reyna said.

Saint Louis University and Generation adidas defender Kipp Keller, projected by some as possibly going first to expansion side Charlotte FC , slipped to the Verde and Black. Austin then acted quickly, securing a high-upside center back with their first-round pick.

They’re both college soccer products, with Parker featuring at St. John's University and Zimmerman competing for Furman University. As for Keller’s own collegiate career, he’s coming off a second-team All-American nod and 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors at SLU.

As a Generation adidas signing, there’s the cap-friendly bonus of Keller’s salary not going on the books. And Reyna believes he could play an important role in Austin’s high-tempo style, a 4-3-3 formation head coach Josh Wolff deployed during their 2021 expansion season.

“There will be adaptation and learning, but at the same time, he has a captain mentality, a leader, and someone who we feel that if we give him minutes he’ll be fine and really enjoy the atmosphere at the stadium,” Reyna said. “And someone who’s not fearful, someone who is coming in very motivated and ready to help in any way.