Austin FC sign Žan Kolmanič to contract extension

Austin FC have signed defender Žan Kolmanič to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday. He will no longer occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

"We feel that Žan provides us a unique profile of fullback when compared with the others we’ve got, and we’re happy to have him under contract here for the next couple of seasons," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.

A member of the Verde & Black since their inaugural 2021 season, the 24-year-old former Slovenian youth international has tallied nine assists in 72 regular-season appearances.

Following an ACL tear in his right knee that sidelined him for most of the 2023 season, Kolmanič returned last year to provide three assists across 15 regular-season appearances.

Austin's other natural left back is Guilherme Biro, who completed his first season with the Verde & Black in 2024.

"This is the second time I have extended my contract here within the last year, and I think that shows how eager I am to be a part of what we are building here," said Kolmanič.

After missing the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Austin are building towards their first season under new head coach Nico Estévez, which begins on Feb. 22 at home against Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).