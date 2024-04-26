Austin FC sign Žan Kolmanič to contract extension

“Having been with Austin FC since the team’s first-ever match, I feel proud to represent this city and this club,” said Kolmanič. “The community, coaching staff, and my teammates made me feel welcome here since the very beginning, and the decision to stay in Austin was an easy one.”

A member of the Verde & Black since their inaugural 2021 MLS season, the 24-year-old former Slovenia youth international has 0g/7a assists over 62 regular-season appearances.

Austin FC have signed left back Žan Kolmanič to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

Kolmanič, who missed most of last season with an ACL tear in his right knee, has one assist in five appearances (three starts) in 2024. Austin's other natural left back is Guilherme Biro, acquired from Mirassol Futebol Clube of his native Brazil over the winter.

“Žan is a good professional who works hard on a daily basis toward improving himself for the benefit of the team,” said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell. “We wish to congratulate him on this new contract.”

Winners of three of their last four, Austin open Matchday 11 on Saturday afternoon when hosting LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium (1:45 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN).