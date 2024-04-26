Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign Žan Kolmanič to contract extension

Zan Kolmanic austin fc
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Austin FC have signed left back Žan Kolmanič to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

A member of the Verde & Black since their inaugural 2021 MLS season, the 24-year-old former Slovenia youth international has 0g/7a assists over 62 regular-season appearances.

“Having been with Austin FC since the team’s first-ever match, I feel proud to represent this city and this club,” said Kolmanič. “The community, coaching staff, and my teammates made me feel welcome here since the very beginning, and the decision to stay in Austin was an easy one.”

Kolmanič, who missed most of last season with an ACL tear in his right knee, has one assist in five appearances (three starts) in 2024. Austin's other natural left back is Guilherme Biro, acquired from Mirassol Futebol Clube of his native Brazil over the winter.

“Žan is a good professional who works hard on a daily basis toward improving himself for the benefit of the team,” said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell. “We wish to congratulate him on this new contract.”

Winners of three of their last four, Austin open Matchday 11 on Saturday afternoon when hosting LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium (1:45 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Austin FC Zan Kolmanic

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Jefferson Valverde from LDU Quito
St. Louis CITY SC sign Célio Pompeu to new contract
San Jose Earthquakes sign Hernán López in club-record deal
More News
More News
MLS Fantasy Round 10 Positional Rankings and Pick’em Advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Round 10 Positional Rankings and Pick’em Advice
Tani Oluwaseyi seizes moment with Minnesota United: "I've been waiting"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Tani Oluwaseyi seizes moment with Minnesota United: "I've been waiting"
Austin FC sign Žan Kolmanič to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign Žan Kolmanič to contract extension
Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Jefferson Valverde from LDU Quito
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Jefferson Valverde from LDU Quito
St. Louis CITY SC sign Célio Pompeu to new contract
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign Célio Pompeu to new contract
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 11 | Headlines
1:11

Top storylines heading into Matchday 11 | Headlines
Houston Dynamo: Did they do enough in the transfer market?
2:19
This is MLS

Houston Dynamo: Did they do enough in the transfer market?
Austin FC: What is driving their recent success?
1:52
This is MLS

Austin FC: What is driving their recent success?
Sporting Kansas City: Will dropped points cost them playoffs?
3:41
This is MLS

Sporting Kansas City: Will dropped points cost them playoffs?